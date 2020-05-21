Dwayne Douglas Johnson Biography….

- Advertisement -
- BORN:-MAY 2,1972 IN HAYWARD,CALIFORNIYA USA
- BIRTH NAME :-DWAYNE DOUGLAS JOHNSON
- NECK NAME:- The People’s Champion
The Brahma Bull
The Great One
The Rock
Dewey
- HEIGHT:- 6′ 5″ (1.96 m
- Short biography
Dwayne Douglas Johnson was born on May 2, 1972, at Hayward, California. His dad, from Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada, is black (of Black Nova Scotian descent). His mother is of Samoan background (her father was Peter Fanene Maivia, also a professional wrestler). While growing up, Dwayne watched his dad perform in the ring and traveled with his parents around a lot. During his high school years, Dwayne started playing with soccer, where he had success as a football player, and soon received a complete scholarship at the University of Miami. In 1995, Dwayne suffered. He then signed a deal with all the League but left after a year to pursue a career.
He made his wrestling debut under the name of Flex Kavanah in the USWA, where he won the tag team championship. Back in 1996, Dwayne joined the WWE and eventually became Rocky Maivia, where he joined a band called”The Nation of Domination” and turned heel. Rocky finally took over the direction of the”Country” and began taking the character of The Rock. After the”Country” split, The Rock joined another elite group of wrestlers known as the”Corporation” and started a memorable feud with Steve Austin. Soon the Rock was kicked from the”Corporation.” He turned face and became famous as”The Peoples Champion.” In 2000, the Rock took time off from WWE to film his appearance in The Mummy Returns (2001).
Dwayne has a daughter born in 2001, with his ex-wife daughters, and Dany Garcia, Jasmine, born in 2015, and Tiana Gia, born in 2018 along with his wife, singer, and songwriter Lauren Hashian.
