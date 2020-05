Dwayne Douglas Johnson Biography….

- Advertisement -

He made his wrestling debut under the name of Flex Kavanah in the USWA, where he won the tag team championship. Back in 1996, Dwayne joined the WWE and eventually became Rocky Maivia, where he joined a band called”The Nation of Domination” and turned heel. Rocky finally took over the direction of the”Country” and began taking the character of The Rock. After the”Country” split, The Rock joined another elite group of wrestlers known as the”Corporation” and started a memorable feud with Steve Austin. Soon the Rock was kicked from the”Corporation.” He turned face and became famous as”The Peoples Champion.” In 2000, the Rock took time off from WWE to film his appearance in The Mummy Returns (2001).