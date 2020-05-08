- Advertisement -

Drifters is a Japanese manga series illustrated and written by Kouta Hirano. An anime television adaptation aired between October 7, 2016, and December 23, 2016. Drifters have been nominated twice in 2012 and 2011. In the Crunchyroll, writers said that”Drifters has jumped the shark belligerently knocking all the story pillars of the genre.” In a poll on the Japanese site Anime Anime! , Drifters was placed fifth among top 10 manga series!

Drifters Season 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Drifters season 1 was released on October 7, 2016, and following the season’s finish on December 23, 2016, it was declared that a second season could be made, with a message which read, “To be continued Season Season. See you. Tokyo 20XX. Sayonara.”

While Season 2 was verified, the ambiguity of the message mentioned above means that”20XX” will stand for anything ranging from 2019 to 2099. That being said, in realistic conditions, we can expect Drifters Season two to premiere sometime in 2021.

Plot Of Drifters

The narrative begins with Toyohisa injured in a battle, and then he is transported to another planet by this man named Murasaki. There, he meets other warriors who have been shipped here for him to be a part of this group, referred to as”Drifters.”

This universe contains both indigenous humans and elves, dwarves, and hobbits. However, this world is at war with the humans losing against great warriors known as the”Ends.” The Ends include dreadful creatures like giants and dragons who destroy everything in their path. This group called”Octobrist Organization,” comprising indigenous human magicians, brings together the many individual Drifters to save their world.

Cast Of Season 2

The characters that are likely to be seen in season 2 are Shimazu Toyohisa, who’s the show’s main protagonist. He’s the leader of the Drifters. Oda Nobunaga is likely to appear in season 2. He is a warlord and is the team’s military strategist. Nasu Suketaka Yoichi is the youngest is also the most level headed of this trio and the group. There is very little info on any of the other figures.