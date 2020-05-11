“Drifters’’ Season 2: Recent Updates On Release Date, Plot, Cast, Episodes And Everything You Need to know

- Advertisement -

Drifters, a popular adventurous Japanese Manga series, was written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano. Due to its popularity, an anime television series named “Drifters” was adapted from it. Drifters were premiered on Kyoto Broadcasting System between October 7, 2016, and December 23, 2016.

Drifters have impressed millions of viewers all across with its impressive storyline, and this can clearly be understood by its IMDB rating of 7.7/10. “Drifters” focuses on the battle in a mysterious world between the two groups, namely Drifters and Ends. Season 1 of Drifters was so loved by the fans that they are now eagerly waiting for the season 2.

Release Date of Drifters Season 2

Surely, Season 2 would come as the season 1 finale ended with a note, “To be continued the Second Season, See you again, Tokyo 20XX, Sayonara “. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the release date of Drifters Season 2. But it is speculated that the Season 2 will be premiered in 2022 as the screenwriting is in progress.

The cast of Drifters Season 2

The expected cast of “Drifters” Season 2 includes various voice artists who would be the voice of characters. Some of them are :

Yuichi Nakamura as Shimazu Toyohisa

Wataru Takagi as Sundance Kid

Naoya Uchida as Oda Nobunaga

Shiho Kokido as Olminu

Kenji Fukuda as Alesta

Daisuke Ono as Butch Cassidy

Koji Yusa as Flame

Akira Ishida as Minamoto no Yoshitsune

Mitsuki Saiga as Nasu Suketaka Yoichi

Takahiro Sakurai as Abe no Haruakira

Hiroshi Yanaka as Scipio Africanus

Tomokazu Sukita as Saint Germi

Yutaka Aoyama as Hannibal

How exciting the plot of Season 2 will be

Season 1 was all about great Samurai “Shimazu Toyohisa”. After being wounded in a fierce battle, Toyohisa wakes up in a mysterious and parallel world where he encounters many other great warriors and becomes the part of Drifters. This is at war, and the war is between Drifters and Ends. The “Ends” wish to win over the world by killing Drifters with the help of creatures like giants and dragon. At the end of the season, it is shown that the Octobrist Organisation, a group of human magician, has the task to bring the many individual drifters all over the world. It is more likely that Season 2 will start from where Season 1 ended. Thus season 2 may show intense battles between Drifters and Ends and will blow the minds of viewers.

