Home TV Series “Drifters’’ Season 2: Recent Updates On Release Date, Plot, Cast, Episodes And...
TV Series

“Drifters’’ Season 2: Recent Updates On Release Date, Plot, Cast, Episodes And Everything You Need to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
- Advertisement -

Drifters, a popular adventurous Japanese Manga series, was written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano. Due to its popularity, an anime television series named “Drifters” was adapted from it. Drifters were premiered on Kyoto Broadcasting System between October 7, 2016, and December 23, 2016.

Drifters have impressed millions of viewers all across with its impressive storyline, and this can clearly be understood by its IMDB rating of 7.7/10. “Drifters” focuses on the battle in a mysterious world between the two groups, namely Drifters and Ends. Season 1 of Drifters was so loved by the fans that they are now eagerly waiting for the season 2.

Release Date of Drifters Season 2

- Advertisement -

Surely, Season 2 would come as the season 1 finale ended with a note, “To be continued the Second Season, See you again, Tokyo 20XX, Sayonara “. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the release date of Drifters Season 2. But it is speculated that the Season 2 will be premiered in 2022 as the screenwriting is in progress.

The cast of Drifters Season 2

The expected cast of “Drifters” Season 2 includes various voice artists who would be the voice of characters. Some of them are :

  • Yuichi Nakamura as Shimazu Toyohisa
  • Wataru Takagi as Sundance Kid
  • Naoya Uchida as Oda Nobunaga
  • Shiho Kokido as Olminu
  • Kenji Fukuda as Alesta
  • Daisuke Ono as Butch Cassidy
  • Koji Yusa as Flame
  • Akira Ishida as Minamoto no Yoshitsune
  • Mitsuki Saiga as Nasu Suketaka Yoichi
  • Takahiro Sakurai as Abe no Haruakira
  • Hiroshi Yanaka as Scipio Africanus
  • Tomokazu Sukita as Saint Germi
  • Yutaka Aoyama as Hannibal

How exciting the plot of Season 2 will be

Season 1 was all about great Samurai “Shimazu Toyohisa”. After being wounded in a fierce battle, Toyohisa wakes up in a mysterious and parallel world where he encounters many other great warriors and becomes the part of Drifters. This is at war, and the war is between Drifters and Ends. The “Ends” wish to win over the world by killing Drifters with the help of creatures like giants and dragon. At the end of the season, it is shown that the Octobrist Organisation, a group of human magician, has the task to bring the many individual drifters all over the world. It is more likely that Season 2 will start from where Season 1 ended. Thus season 2 may show intense battles between Drifters and Ends and will blow the minds of viewers.

Stay with us for more updates.

Also Read:   “The Walking Dead”Star reveals that he no longer looks at the series
- Advertisement -
Simran Jaiswal

Must Read

Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Here are all the details you should know about this show.

TV Series Anand mohan -
Star Trek is just one of the greatest series of time and remains a favorite throughout all ages. The series premiered the seventh in...
Read more

Ozark Season 4 : Release Date, Cast And More Other Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Ozark is just one the best series because of its genre of crime and drama, and it's been nominated for a variety of awards,...
Read more

Medication To Snakebite Victims: found an novel way to treat

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
A new study asserts that administering oral medication to snakebite victims can inhibit the venom from taking hold, thus giving victims more time to...
Read more

“Drifters’’ Season 2: Recent Updates On Release Date, Plot, Cast, Episodes And Everything You Need to know

TV Series Simran Jaiswal -
Drifters, a popular adventurous Japanese Manga series, was written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano. Due to its popularity, an anime television series named "Drifters" was...
Read more

Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Bheegi-Bheegi’ released in lockdown, brother-sister duo rocked … Watch Video

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi: New song of Bollywood singing queen Neha Kakkar has been released in Lockdown. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony...
Read more

The Circle Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want To Know

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Episodes were shown by most of the shows with the platform and are taken listed. With the Circle of Life, we receive a different...
Read more

Ragnarok Season 2 release date, cast, plot and trailer

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Then Netflix's Ragnarok is a must-watch for you if you're someone who raves for a superhero such as Thor. However, you will find an...
Read more

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Would Have Released By Now

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Marvel lovers had marked their calendars for May 1, 2020, and so we're looking forward to this date in theatres as it was the...
Read more

Good Girls Season 4: Everything We Know

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
It requires a good deal to be a criminal, especially once you choose to remain one of those pick, decent ones. This is the...
Read more

Justice League 2 Has Been Officially Delayed

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Justice League 2 has been postponed. After the first Justice League come out, the production of the film began. As you may already know,...
Read more
Also Read:   Star Trek Discovery Season 3 : Everything We Know About Storyline, Release Date And Other Details.
© World Top Trend