‘Drifters Season 2’ is Renewed! To Know its Release Date, Cast And Plot

By- Alok Chand
Japanese manga has been shown into anime Drifters by Kouta Hirano. It first aired on tv on October 7, 2016. The creation has been ordered for this anime series for its season’s renewal. Let’s dig into specifics for the latest updates.

Drifters Season 2

When will Drifters Season 2 Air?

The anime premiered on October 7, 2016, comprising twelve episodes, also plus three are original video animation. Even though there’s no official launch date for the same Drifters was revived for the season.

But, it is estimated to be aired by the end of 2022. The cartoon will take time, and there could be some delay in the project that is scheduled.

Who’s the Voice Cast?

The figures are leaders, heroes, and great warriors. Voice of the lead characters is given by the celebrities Mitsuru Miyamoto (Japanese) while David Wald (English) as Murasaki (a protagonist).

Josh Grelle has the voice of Shimazu Toyohisa, Robert McCollum, as Oda Nobunaga.

Besides, the Antagonists are Ends involving the characters Easy (Monica Rial), and Black King (Jeremy Schwartz).

There’s a chance to see some characters in the upcoming season. Still, the official cast list is unrevealed from the creators.

What is the Plot?

Drifters fight was called by the fantastic and Heroes warriors against another group of warriors called’Ends,’ that wish to take the world around and kill the Drifters.

The time ends with the involvement of this’Octobrist Organization,’ human magicians who bring the Drifters together from all around the world.

The upcoming story will soon be in continuation. Moreover, the Japanese arcade Drifters are in the list of top ten manga series which have a cartoon adaptation.

Alok Chand

