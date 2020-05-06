Drifters Season 2: AIR Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Information

- Advertisement -

Fans of the anime-manga show are currently waiting desperately for Drifters’ brand new period. Following the amazing and struck the season, the fandom went mad for this series’ second season. It has been four years since the last season, along with the second season being declared, but it’s not here, and it is making fans angry.

Drifters is an anime series. The first period of this series was released in 2016, and some distinctive episodes were published until 2018. But since everybody was waiting for another season.

When will Drifters Season 2 Air?

The anime premiered on television on October 7, 2016, consisting of twelve episodes, along with three are first video animation. Although there is no official release date to the same, recently, Drifters was revived for the second season.

But, it is anticipated to be aired by the end of 2022. The animation will take time, and there might be some delay in the project.

Who is the Voice Cast?

The characters are fantastic warriors known as drifters, leaders, and heroes. Voice of the lead roles is given by the celebrities Mitsuru Miyamoto (Japanese) while David Wald (English) as Murasaki (a protagonist).

Josh Grelle has Shimazu Toyohisa Justin Briner as Nasu no Yoichi’s voice.

Anyway, the Antagonists are Ends involving the figures Easy (Monica Rial), and Black King (Jeremy Schwartz).

A chance is to find some new characters in the upcoming season. Still, the official cast list is unrevealed by the founders.

Drifters Season 2 Plot

The narrative follows Shimazu Toyohisa, who is from medieval events, parallel world, and be that as it might, he’s moved into a unique.

Exactly if he stirs, he ends up in a route that contains a couple of gateways on each side. Before long, he finds that his new universe is stacked with a considerable number of extraordinary creatures and people.