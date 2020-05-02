Drifter season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Drifters is a Japanese action fantasy anime television show which is based on a popular manga series of the same name. Written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano, the manga series was published on April 30, 2009. Years after its initial publication has been picked up for an anime tv show, and Season 1 of Drifters premiered on October 7, 2016. Even though the series has seen a handful of original video animation (OVA) individual episodes being released after Season 1, fans are still demanding a second season.

Drifter season 2: release date

No launch date for the show is available as of today. No advancement has occurred that has taken the series ahead, even though the show was renewed for another season in 2016.

Drifter season 2: storyline

- Advertisement -

The plot of this show follows the narrative of Shimazu Toyohisa, who is in the middle ages but is transported to a modern-day universe that is parallel. When he wakes up, he discovers himself. Soon, he finds that his new world is full of lots of beasts and individuals. Along the way, Shimzau also considers a lot of warriors who join him. Liberated the people and all these warriors figure out that this world is full of tyrants and will be determined to eliminate it.

Drifter season 2: cast

Shimazu Toyohisa — Known as the main protagonist of the show, this character is based on the real-life character of the same name who was a famed Samurai fighter.

Nobunaga Oda — Known to be a powerful Japanese warlord, Nobunaga can also be Shimazu’s among the first allies in the dream world.

Yoichi Suketaka Nasu — Known as a historic Samurai figure, Yochi, in the show, is depicted as an effeminate 19-year-old man who became part of the Drifters.