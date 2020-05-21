Home TV Series Netflix Dragon Prince season 4: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You...
TV SeriesNetflix

Dragon Prince season 4: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want To Know

By- Pratham Singh
- Advertisement -

Originally debuting on September 14, 2018, The Dragon Prince is an animated fantasy Netflix series that follows the story of Harrow and his heir Ezran who form a friendship with two elf assassins sent to kill them and embark with them on a journey to put an end to a war that has been plaguing their land, Xadia.

The show won the hearts on many with its previous three seasons, with reviews being hugely positive. But despite this, there was fear that the show may be facing cancellation due to the streaming platform already doing so to many of its original series and most animators reaching the ends of their respective contracts. But those concerns are now put to rest with both the announcement of a fourth season and reports of a game based on the events of season 3 being In production.

What will the cast look like?

- Advertisement -

As season 4 is expected to be a direct sequel to the third, we can expect all the previous cast to return with Jack DeSena playing Callum, Paula Burrows as Rayla, and Sasha Rojen as Ezran.

What is the expected release date?

An official release date is yet to be released by Netflix. Still, it can be expected to be near the end of this year or the start of the next as the ongoing pandemic is sure to affect the production schedule which was already delayed thanks to a feud between producers which caused fans to speculate that the show may be canceled soon, though thankfully that wasn’t the case.

What can we expect from the plot?

The plot is expected to be in direct continuation of everything from season 3 though due to lack of any official trailer release, we are left to mere speculations of what the plot might involve. The producers have confirmed that characters such as Claudia and Aavaros will be showcased more predominantly within the season and reveal more lore behind the Sunfire Elves. There are also confirmations that the story will expand into the inner workings of Xandia and the conflict across the land.

Also Read:   ‘The Umbrella Academy Season 2’ To Be Out Soon!! Release Date, Plot, Cast and And All The Latest Update
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   High School DXD Season 5 Release And Other Updates
Pratham Singh

Must Read

When will the Season 2 of Gilmore Girls A Year In the Life hit the screens? Here’s all you need to know!

Netflix Aparna.S Raj -
If you look at it closely, a year in history and about eight years after the events of Gilmore girls, is the way it happened. Netflix came...
Read more

Apple Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month

Technology Kavin -
Recently Apple launched Watch Sport Band for 2020 Pride to show their support and friendly relationship between LTBTQ organizations. Many multinational companies have already...
Read more

Undercover season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update

Netflix Kavin -
In this article, I'll discuss the Undercover season 2 release date, cast, and episode details. It a Bulgaria television web series that made its...
Read more

Indiana Jones Part 5 – Updates and Facts

Hollywood Dhairya Parikh -
One of the trends from our World Top Trend is accounting the updates from the franchise of Indiana Jones. Indiana Jones is an American film making...
Read more

Apple iOS 13.5 New Feature & Bug Fixes

Technology Kavin -
Many new technologies have been continuously developed by the giants in the industry to meet the current generation demands. Apple is one such company...
Read more

Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Here Are All The Latest Update

Netflix Sunidhi -
Discovery of Witches is a 2011 novel by an American scholar. Discovery of Witches was first published in the hardcover on February 8, 2011....
Read more

Here Is Everything You Know So Far About The Grand Tour Season 4

Amazon Prime Aryan Singh -
The British motoring TV series 'The Grand Tour' has been an all-time favorite for people who love adventures, especially cars. The series is created...
Read more

Monster musume season 2: Expected Release Date, cast, Plot And All The Recant Update

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Another Japanese Manga series that is being loved by the viewers from their hearts. The series is illustrated by Okayado and has been published...
Read more

Wakfu season 4: Release Date, Cast And More Updates

Entertainment Aryan Singh -
Wakfu is a French animated series produced by Ankama Animation. There have been 3 successful seasons of the show. The show is available for...
Read more

The Stranger 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

Netflix Salina Marak -
If you like suspense, drama, murders, and mysteries, The stranger is your thing. The Strangers: Prey at Night (also known as
Also Read:   Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know
The Strangers II: Prey...
Read more
© World Top Trend