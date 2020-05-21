Dragon Prince season 4: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

Originally debuting on September 14, 2018, The Dragon Prince is an animated fantasy Netflix series that follows the story of Harrow and his heir Ezran who form a friendship with two elf assassins sent to kill them and embark with them on a journey to put an end to a war that has been plaguing their land, Xadia.

The show won the hearts on many with its previous three seasons, with reviews being hugely positive. But despite this, there was fear that the show may be facing cancellation due to the streaming platform already doing so to many of its original series and most animators reaching the ends of their respective contracts. But those concerns are now put to rest with both the announcement of a fourth season and reports of a game based on the events of season 3 being In production.

What will the cast look like?

As season 4 is expected to be a direct sequel to the third, we can expect all the previous cast to return with Jack DeSena playing Callum, Paula Burrows as Rayla, and Sasha Rojen as Ezran.

What is the expected release date?

An official release date is yet to be released by Netflix. Still, it can be expected to be near the end of this year or the start of the next as the ongoing pandemic is sure to affect the production schedule which was already delayed thanks to a feud between producers which caused fans to speculate that the show may be canceled soon, though thankfully that wasn’t the case.

What can we expect from the plot?

The plot is expected to be in direct continuation of everything from season 3 though due to lack of any official trailer release, we are left to mere speculations of what the plot might involve. The producers have confirmed that characters such as Claudia and Aavaros will be showcased more predominantly within the season and reveal more lore behind the Sunfire Elves. There are also confirmations that the story will expand into the inner workings of Xandia and the conflict across the land.