“Dracula” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Do you believe in the existence of vampires? Are you afraid of them? Do you think garlic or sunlight can drive them away?

To clear all your confusions, you can binge-watch “Dracula,” streaming on Netflix.

“Dracula,” a horror drama television series, premiered on January 1, 2020. It is loosely based on the 123 years old novel of the same name by Bram Stoker. The series was broadcast on BBC one and is now streaming on Netflix. Created by Sherlock’s creator, Mark Gatiss, and Steven Moffat, Dracula has created a huge fan base all over the world.

But now, the question is whether “Dracula” will be renewed for season 2. Dracula ended with the apparent death of Count Dracula. However, one thing we know for sure that Count Dracula can always come back.

Release date of “Dracula” Season 2

The makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the renewal of series for season 2. But it seems that the love of viewers for this series may convince the makers to make announcements related to the renewal of this series. Moreover, observing the debut dates of different seasons of “Sherlock” of Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, viewers are predicting that season 2 may debut in as early as 2021 or as late as 2023. For now, it’s not even sure when the series will be renewed.

The cast of “Dracula” Season 2

Even if the “Dracula” season 2 arrives, viewers will likely get to see Claes Blang as the antagonist, Count Dracula. The ending of season 1 was ambiguous, and it is hard to predict whether Zoe died. If her death is not real, then Dolly Well may return as Zoe.

Season 1 featured John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker, Lydia West as Lucy Western, and many others, who became the victims of “Dracula.” Still, they may also return as when it comes to supernatural; nothing can be predicted.

What can we expect from “Dracula” Season 2?

The season 1 has portrayed Count Dracula’s journey of 123 years old, which starts from Transylvania and ends in present-day London. By the end of the season, it is revealed that crosses or sunlight do not affect Count Dracula. The season ended with the apparent death of Dracula after drinking Zoe’s blood. Season 2 may reveal the reality of the ambiguous ending of the first season, and it may also portray the brutal sins of Dracula.

Stay with us for more updates.