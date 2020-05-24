Dracula Season 2: Cast, Plot And Summary

- Advertisement -

OVERVIEW :

Dracula is a horror TV series by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, that is basically based on the novel of the identical title by Bram Stoker. This series was released on BBC One and Netflix also and has three episodes.

Claes Bang stars as the title character, Dracula premiered on 1 January 2020 and was broadcast over three days continuous.

Netflix’s brand new Dracula took the vampire out of the Victorian age and yes, it dropped him right in the mixture of 2020.

Created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, aka the team behind Sherlock and this new Dracula was steeped in blood, wisdom, sensuality, and bonkers plot twists.

PLOT AND SUMMARY

The end of Dracula’s third and maybe last episode felt rather complete, bringing him, and therefore the Van Helsing family’s narrative is the full circle.

After opening the Count’s fear of dying, Doctor Helsing fell to the ground, but before she could die to the cancer which raged through her body, Dracula chose to feed on her dangerous blood, killing them both during a hot and yet surprisingly sentimental way too.

SOME QUESTIONS THAT MAY ARISE :

So, now that you’ve binged all three 90-minute-long episodes of Dracula Season 1, how long will you have to wait for Dracula Season 2? Will there even be a Dracula Season 2? And does that dramatic Dracula ending spell doom for the future of the show?

In February 2020, creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss spoke to the Radio Times about extending the show in how. The former noted:

“I mean, it’s a show about resurrection. That’s literally what the main superpower of the main character is. Dracula, started the show dead then died again in episode two and came back. And then died again. Sister Agatha died and came back. I mean, everyone’s dying on that show.

As a result we can expect something good from season2

CAST OF THIS SERIES:

Claes Bang as Conte Dracula

Morfydd Clark as Mina Murray

Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior

Lujza Richter as Elena

Dolly Wells as Agatha’s sister

Van Helsing / Dr. Zoe Van Helsinki

John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Adisa

Clive Russell as Valentin

Catherine Schell as Duchess Valeria

Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov

Sacha Dhawan as Dr. Sharma

Patrick Walshe McBride in the role of Lord Ruthven