Dr. Robby Sikka: Vice President Of Basketball Performance And Technology Minnesota Timberwolves What Says About Corona

- Advertisement -

All 30 NBA teams are expected to participate in a recently announced corona virus antibody study led by the renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Although, that belies the fact that the corona pandemic has struck closer to home for some teams over others.

Take the Minnesota Timberwolves, for example:-

Take the Minnesota Timberwolves, for example. Star center Karl-Anthony Towns lost his mother to the corona virus making his team the first to comprehend the virus’s deadliness. The Timber wolves clinic facility is also pretty much an hour from the Mayo Clinic, which will use a finger prick to draw blood to try and determine how many of the league’s players and coaches also have developed coronavirus antibodies, based on Reuters.

Its testing efforts that are coronavirus:-

The practice, which obtained a $100,000 contribution to help support its testing efforts that are corona virus, is currently expecting to reveal this antibody testing method can be replicated on a wider scale in future research. This comes as under oversight from the league. However, some NBA teams have started to open their practice centers up — and only after the facilities have employed distancing policies and rigorous fresh cleaning.

The Timber wolves’ clinic facility is set to start on Thursday.

According to Johns Hopkins University:-

Recognizing how antibodies are formed and interact with the virus is widely regarded among the links needed to find humanity. That, along with the identification of an effective vaccine in addition to therapeutics, are the resources required to eventually begin to get the corona pandemic — that has so far infected almost 5 million people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University — under some kind of control.

“We’re learning about this disorder,” Dr. Robby Sikka, vice president of basketball performance and technology at Timberwolves, informed ESPN. “We have learned a lot in two months. So if we could take the following two months, find out on the fly mitigate risk, then we could move pretty quickly to do the ideal things to have a safe play.”

Regarding the antibody-focused study:-

On a hopeful note, regarding the antibody-focused study: Researchers are working on a new type of drug that is related to plasma therapy drugs that could offer the kind of defense as a plasma transfusion. Additionally, one of the antibodies capable of preventing the corona virus from binding has been proven to be 100% effective in its labs.