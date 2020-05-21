DoorDash Added a Location Tracking Feature to Make Pickup Faster

- Advertisement -

DoorDash added a location tracking feature when you’re getting close that restaurants may know and can have your order you arrive. You’ll have to opt-in into the attribute, which means that your place won’t be tracked. DoorDash also shared a few interesting statistics about a pickup in coronavirus’ time.

DoorDash: Restaurants were forced to adapt quickly when the novel coronavirus pandemic came

Having feet sitting from one another was no longer secure. In several nations around the world, restaurants had no option except to eliminate until the spread of the virus was under control. Because of this, pickup and shipping have skyrocketed, as has the usage of services and apps such as DoorDash.

It’s been almost two years since DoorDash gave merchants a choice to allow clients to place an order online for carryout and on Wednesday. The company announced that it would fortify the feature by providing clients the ability to opt-in to talk about their place so that merchants will know when they’re getting close. DON’T MISS The best prices: KN95 face Hunter rain boots, masks, Fire TV blowout, 25% off protein bars, $ 9 wireless charger, more of today “During this time when social-distance measures are continued to be enforced. we wanted to ensure clients were not waiting for extended at the check for their order to prepare,” the company explained on its blog.

“Now, if customers opt to share their location data once the app is running, merchants will be alerted when the customer is coming to the shop. So that they can have their order prepared upon arrival.” The less time that clients spend, the more effective the retailer can be. Therefore, if you are willing to give up a little more privacy, you can help speed after you arrive to pick up your purchase.

Besides this new attribute for pickup orders, DoorDash shared the results of a survey that it conducted about takeout, and some of the data that the company compiled is pretty intriguing: 56% of clients said the amount.(DoorDash)

Consumers aged 35–54 increased their number of takeout orders the most in March and April. One in five parents said they are opting for takeout to go for a drive or have some time. Forty-four percent of respondents said affordability was the reason they picked pickup.

82% of respondents stated they take their food home to eat it once they pick up this. “We are doing all that we can to serve our neighborhood in a time when shipping and pickup have become lifelines for restaurants to earn sales and for clients to get a sexy meal safely and safely,” states DoorDash. “So whether you’re trying to pick up a fast lunch nearby in between Zoom meetings or want to take a stroll after work and scoop up dinner on the route, we are here for you. Just toggle to the Pickup button at the Peak of the app.”