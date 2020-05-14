- Advertisement -

Doctors Without Borders is an international medical humanitarian organization well known for working in war zones. and in places where healthcare systems have failed to provide suffering populations with all the care they need.

Because the coronavirus has got so bad in one part of the US. the organization recently dispatch a group here, to operate in the US for the first time. The majority of the time, when you see about physicians linked to the medical humanitarian group Physicians Without Borders.

it involves the own work in conflict zones across the world.

places like Yemen and Syria, where the effects of war ravaged the population.

also, in the group’s own words, in hotspots they call to”offer basic medical services when dropped the national health systems .

In still another indicator of just how intense the coronavirus catastrophe has gotten in the US, Doctors Without Borders has now sent a team .

This is the first time that has happened, giving us something in common with areas like Afghanistan, Iran, and Venezuela. among other countries where Doctors Without Borders has a presence.

A group of nine physicians (like physicians, a water sanitation specialist, and three nurses/midwives, among others) discharged to the Navajo Nation from the southwest US.

It includes around 170,000 individuals and hit particularly hard by the coronavirus.

To give a good illustration of just how much, recall that health officials have been stressing that vigorous washing of their hands is one of the best weapons against the coronavirus. And yet, about 30% of the Navajo Nation inhabitants does not have running water where they live.

US COVID-19 response group for Doctors Without Borders.

“There are lots of conditions in which we do not intervene in the USA.

but this includes a particular risk profile.” explained Jean Stowell.

that directs the US COVID-19 response group for Doctors Without Borders.

“Situationally, the Native American communities are in a much higher risk for complications from COVID-19.

and also from neighborhood spread only because they don’t have access to the variety of things that make it feasible to self-isolate.

You can not expect people to isolate whenever they must drive 100 miles to get water and food. ”

Many other factors were also making the situation worse and led to the arrival of the Doctors Without Borders team.

For starters, as of early this month, the region’s coronavirus death rate was greater than that of 46 countries .

“When we’re taking a look at the epidemiologic curves from the rest of the planet.

we know that this can be a very long haul,” Stowell told CBS News. “Thus, at this point, that team is plan to be until the end of June.

And it is not so fast to mobilize things that you need to begin from the ground up. These were bigger issues long before COVID-19.”