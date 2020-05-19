- Advertisement -

Disney confirmed that its big blockbuster movies would not start on its streaming support, as the studio prefers theatrical releases.

The list comprises Marvel’s upcoming movies from MCU Stage 4, which have been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dark Widow is expecte to start in early November, presuming COVID-19 containment will allow such programs to go forward.

Some industries have been hit harder than others, such as sports, traveling, and entertainment.

Anything that involve leaving the house and meeting other people was postpone or cancel.

That applied to simple things such as going to the restaurant or the gym.

but also to company events, sports competitions, concerts, and movie launches.

Many nations have begun to reopen their economies

but we are looking at baby steps intende to judge whether it is safe to go back to a life closer to the one we had before COVID-19.

Maybe not everything will reopen simultaneously, and it may be a while until we can visit cinemas.

Or until we will want to go without worrying about the way the virus could travel inside a closed space ventilated by air conditioning.

The great thing is that some movies will be launche right for streaming, such as Frozen 2 and Onward.

The good thing is the largest blockbusters will still hit theaters before they start streaming. including Disney’s Marvel movies, which will be saved to get theatrical releases.

All the additional MCU Stage 4 titles were push back so , and we may see similar flaws for the Disney+ Marvel shows that are still in production.

Shooting isn’t even done on nearly all of these, but considering that the TV shows are linked to the films.

Disney might need to delay them as well to match the new schedule

What appears to be clear, however, is that none of the highly anticipate Marvel films will see a digital launch anytime soon.

“It cultivated the entire Disney company, from consumer products to theme parks to Disney+.

And so we think that is the smart way to launch our big, tentpole films.” But not those which may make billions in the box office.

“With the luxury of getting Disney+ as well as the humongous success it has had with 54 and a half million families across the world.

we believe that’s also for sure movies a very viable and significant way to premiere films too,” Chapek said.

“And it will be on a very deliberate basis — a film by film by film basis — which we make that decision.”

He also concede that nothing is ensure with the COVID-19 crisis, and things may still change shortly.

“There’s not going to be some hard and fast rules. I believe what the problem with COVID has taught us is that you need to stay flexible.

you need to remain nimble, and we will remain nimble. But we do believe in that theatrical window," he said.

Chapek’s remarks echo similar remarks from Iger about a month ago.

“With regards to films going ahead after Artemis.

there might be a couple more that we end up putting right onto Disney+.

but for the most part a great deal of the big tentpole Disney films.

we’ll only wait for slots,” the prior CEO stated .

“In some cases, we have announce new ones but later on in the calendar”

Dark Widow will be the only MCU Stage 4 film to start this year, assuming a new wave of COVID-19 does not ruin its November 6th premiere this fall.

The Eternals, which was initially suppose to start on such a date, has been pushed back to February 12th, 2021.