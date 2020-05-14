- Advertisement -

Disney confirmed that its big blockbuster movies wouldn’t start on its own streaming support, since the studio prefers theatrical releases.

The list includes Marvel’s forthcoming movies from MCU Stage 4, which have already been postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Black Widow is expected to start in early November, assuming COVID-19 containment will enable such plans to proceed.

The novel coronavirus health crisis has crippled the global economy, and huge numbers of individuals have lost their jobs in the past couple of months.

Some industries have been hit harder than others, like sports, traveling, and entertainment.

Anything that involved leaving the home and meeting others was postponed or canceled.

That applied to simple things like visiting the restaurant or the gym, but also to business occasions, sports contests , concerts, and movie launches.

Many countries have started to reopen their economies, but we are looking at baby measures intended to gauge.

whether it’s safe to go back to a life closer to the one we had before COVID-19

Not everything will reopen simultaneously, and it may be a while till we can go to cinemas.

Or until we’ll want to go without worrying about how a virus can travel within a closed space ventilated by air conditioning.

The good thing is that some movies will be launched right for streaming, such as Frozen 2 and Onward.

The good thing is that the biggest blockbusters will still hit theatres until they start streaming, including Disney’s Marvel films, which will all be stored to get theatrical releases.

Black Widow was likely to be out in theaters already, but Disney postponed it to November a couple weeks ago.

Each of the other MCU Stage 4 titles were pushed back so , and we might observe .

similar delays for its Disney+ Marvel shows that are still in production.

Shooting is not even done on nearly all of them.

but considering that the TV shows are connected to the films.

Disney might have to postpone them too to match the new program.

What appears to be apparent, however, is that none of the highly anticipated Marvel .

movies will see a digital release anytime soon

“It cultivated the entire Disney company, from consumer products to theme parks to Disney+.

And so we think that is the smart way to start our big, tentpole movies” But not the ones that may make billions at the box office.

“Together with the luxury of having Disney+ as well as the humongous success

that it has had 54 and a half of households around the world.

we believe that’s also for sure movies a very viable and significant method to premiere films too,” Chapek said.

“And it will be on a really deliberate basis .

a film by film by film basis — which we make that choice.”

He also conceded that nothing is ensured with all the COVID-19 catastrophe, and things might still change shortly.

“There is not going to be some hard and fast rules.

I think what the situation with COVID has taught us is that you have to remain flexible.

you want to stay nimble, and we’ll stay nimble.

“In terms of films going ahead following Artemis.

there may be a couple more that we end up putting right onto Disney+.

but for the most part a great deal of the major tentpole.

Disney films, we will simply wait for slots,” the former CEO stated .

“In some cases, we’ve announced new ones already, but later on in the calendar.”

Black Widow will be the sole MCU Phase 4 film to start this year.

assuming a brand new wave of COVID-19 doesn’t ruin its November 6th premiere this fall.

The Eternals, that was originally assumed to start on that date, was pushed back to February 12th, 2021.