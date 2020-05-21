Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Here Are All The Latest Update

- Advertisement -

Discovery of Witches is a 2011 novel by an American scholar. Discovery of Witches was first published in the hardcover on February 8, 2011. It has since been released also as an e-book. This novel has been translated into more than 36 languages. The book also received mostly positive feedback from literary critics. It was praised for its intelligence and the mixture of history and fantasy. Comparisons were made to the other popular fantasy series, like Twilight, etc.

A TV series based on the All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness called “A Discovery of Witches” was released on various platforms for the first time in September 2018.

This series comes up with the story of a young unexperienced witch, Diana Bishop. She found a manuscript explaining the world of magic, and thus from there on, her life began to take a turn. Then she meets a Vampire cum Biotechnology Professor Matthew Clairemont, and they soon find each other solving mysteries. They face new challenges, and it’s their journey towards forbidden love.

This has been two years since the release of season 1; fans can not wait anymore.

Sarah Dollard and Susie Conklin write the second season.

There is no official statement about when it will be released, but hopefully, we will soon see it.

Discovery of the witches season one was released on September 14, 2018, with eight episodes.

We came to know that we will see Teresa Palmer, acing the role of a witch and a tenured historian, Diana Bishop, along with her companion, a vampire, Matthew Goode, in this new season that will be releasing soon.

We might get to see Micheal Jibson, in the series as well.

On the other hand, the other cast members include Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop, Daniel Ezra, as Nathaniel Wilson, Valarie Pettiford as Emily’s mother.

Sky One said this in one of her interviews. “Well, they’re starting earlier than me ’cause I’m having a baby. I think they start in either the end of May or early June, and then I’ll jump in and do my stuff in July after I give birth to a human.”

So, it’s now clear that the filming will start in July 2020 only.