Dirty Money Season 2: Release Date, Cast And More Latest Update

By- Aryan Singh
Another fantastic series by Netflix has been renewed! Dirty Money is another series that has gained quite a following amongst fans in a short time. The series was released for the first time on Netflix on January 26, 2018. Season 1 of the set consisted of 6 episodes, all one hour long. The producers of the show are Alex Gibney, Stacey Offman, Lisa Nishimura, and many more. The production company for the show is Jigsaw Productions.

Release Date

As per the demands of fans of the show, Netflix premiered season 2 of the show on March 11, 2020. Season 2 of the show consists of 6 episodes as well. The show gives the audience a very personal view of the untold stories of significant scandals, money laundering cases, and corruption that took place in the past. This is a perfect series for people who love watching documentaries. Season 2 has explored the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.
Season 2 of the show has received a rating of 7.4+ out of 10 on IMDb for every episode.

Cast

Rachel Aviv, Yesenia Guitron, Anwar bin Ibrahim, Juan Ortega, Aaron Carr, and many other artists were a part of season 2 of the show.

If you haven’t watched the show yet, this is the right time to do so during the pandemic. This show will take you into far more in-depth case studies you might have ever come across.

Stay safe, stay updated.

Aryan Singh

