Dirty John Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Dirty John is an American original crime television series. The story of the series is based on the podcast of the same name by Christopher Goffard, which premiered on November 25, 2018, on Bravo. Series made its initial debut entry on November 25, 2018. Based on the positive comments from the audience, development has renewed the second season of the series in May 2019. In this article. I’ll discuss the Dirty John season 2 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

Alexandra Cunningham creates the series. It follows a True crime genre. Connie Britton, Eric Bana, Christopher Argentieri, Mark Herzog, Christopher Cowen, Jeffrey Reiner,

Richard Suckle, Charles Roven, Alexandra Cunningham are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the series are Universal Cable Productions, Atlas Entertainment, Los Angeles Times Studios, and Nutmegger. It’s said that each episode of the series has a runtime of around 50 minutes and said to hold more than a million active viewers. IMDB rating of the television series is 7.1/10 and rotten tomatoes, providing 71%.

When Is Dirty John Season 2 Release Date?

Dirty John Season 2 will be released on June 2, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that the shooting process has been completed and ready to be launched through the online video streaming platform. Its been officially confirmed that the series will be premiered through Online video streaming platform, Netflix.

In recent days many television series have approached Video-On-demand services to reach the maximum extent of covering massive audience bases from various regions of different parts of the countries. As of now, these are the information related to the streaming details and release date of the Dirty John Season 2.

Who Are The Cast Included In Dirty John Season 2?

We don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of Dirty John Season 2. It’s said that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast included in the Dirty John Season 2. Fans can expect similar cast performances from the previous season of the series. We provide cast information from the last season of the series to get the glimpses of information about the upcoming season’s cast details.

Following are the cast included in Dirty John Season 2

Connie Britton as Debra Newell,

Eric Bana as John Meehan,

Juno Temple as Veronica Newell,

Julia Garner as Terra Newell,

Jean Smart as Arlane Hart,

Keiko Agena as Nancy,

Jake Abel as Trey,

Kevin Zegers as Toby Sellers,

