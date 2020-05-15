Home Gaming Diablo IV game is here!
Gaming

Diablo IV game is here!

By- Aryan Singh
Diablo is a game developed by Blizzard Entertainment. Diablo IV is an upcoming online action role-playing game in the Diablo series.

The wait for gamers is over, almost. Its been 8 years since the release of Diablo III and fourth version of the game is in development since then. Fans have been anxiously waiting for the fourth version to come out. After a lot of time and rumours surrounding the release of Diablo IV, the game was officially confirmed in 2019 by the developers.

According to the sources, the game is being designed for all the platforms, from PS4, Xbox to PCs. There is also a probability that the game might be suitable for PS5 that is set to be released shortly for sure.

Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the gamers have been waiting patiently since last 8 years to put their hands on this game. So when is the game releasing?

Unfortunately for the players of this game, the game cannot be released anytime in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. Coronavirus has halted the release of many movies, series and even games, and Diablo IV is also one of them. The fans of the game can expect the fourth version of the game to be released in 2022. Not earlier than that. The reason for the delay, as told by the developers, is that they are willing to make fans wait for a little to make the game better than before.

Plot

As per the rumours, there are going to be 5 modes, each having different levels of their own. As of now, there is not much information regarding the plot of the fourth version of the game as the developers want to keep it as a surprise for the gamers.

For now, the gamers will have to wait a long time to get the fourth version of the game.
