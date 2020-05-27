Designated survivor season 4 Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Politics has always been a matter of deep concern and importance to people. The American political drama TV series designated survivor is no different. The series has had 3 successful seasons of the show. David Guggenheim has created the show. The first episode of season 1 was broadcasted on ABC network on September 21, 2016, to 10 million viewers in America alone. After its release, the whole season 1 was announced to be released very soon.

ABC renewed the series for the second season on May 11, 2017. It was premiered on September 27, 2017. The show aired on ABC for two seasons. ABC cancelled the show after their release. However, Netflix purchased the rights to the show, and season three was announced to be released on Netflix. Season 3 was released on June 7, 2019.

The series revolves around an American Politian at the position of U.S. secretary of housing and urban development who directly becomes the president of United States as all the higher officials die due to an explosion ahead of him in the presidential line of succession. The American Politician is none other than Kiefer Sutherland starring as Thomas Kirkman.

The designated survivor cast

Kiefer Sutherland as Thomas Kirkman,

Natascha McElhone as Alex Kirkman,

Adan Canto as Aaron Rivera shore,

Italia Ricci as Emily Rhodes

Kal Penn as she wright, and many other well-known artists in the show.

The show has 53 episodes n total. Season 1 and season 2 aired a total of 21 and 22 episodes respectively on ABC. However, season 3 only aired 10 episodes on NETFLIX.

Season 4 release date

After the release of season 3 in June 2019 by Netflix, the company decided to discontinue the series for its fourth season a month later. This has been sad news for fans of the show. However, the news is confirmed. The show is not expected to return for a season 4.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to other TV shows, Netflix’s series, latest movies and much more.

Stay safe stay updated.