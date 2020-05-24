Designated Survivor Season 4: Here’s Is Everything We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

The fourth season will pick up on several loose ends from season three of Designated Survivor. Emily might be returning for her role, Isabel will tell Arron she is pregnant with their baby. Netflix revived the show for a third season after ABC had canceled it. Hopefully, a new season will reveal all these secrets.

Plot :

Designated Survivor is the story of a lower-level cabinet member, Tom Kirkman, who lands in the oval office. An attack on the night of the State of the Union address claims the lives of the president and most of the Cabinet. Kirkman, the designated survivor, in this case, also finds himself suddenly possessing the power to lead the free world. He struggles to keep the country from falling into chaotic rupture and must adjust to his new role. He will have to tackle all the dangers that the US faces skillfully. At the end of season 3, he is also re-elected in the presidential run.

Release Date:

We might get a fourth season from Netflix in late 2020 or early 2021, depending on the reception of the third season.

