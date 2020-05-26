Home TV Series Netflix Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More
Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

By- Shubh Bohra
Derry Girls is a British sitcom created and written by Lisa McGee. Hat Trick Productions produce it. Derry Girls series is about sitcom black comedy. So far, two seasons have been released. This series is being premiered on Netflix.

Season 1 and Season 2 both have six episodes. The length of the episode is about 25 minutes. Season 1 was being released from January 4, 2018, to February 8, 2018. Season 2 was being released from march 5, 2019, to April 9, 2019.

Season 1 and Season 2 both were able to get an 8.4/10 rating according to IMDB and 94%, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The audience loved the show very much. Critics especially liked that this show can make people laugh.

The official announcement of the renewal of Derry Girls for its third season came in April 2019. However, there hasn’t been any update regarding the official premiere date of Season 3 of Derry Girls.

Cast

  • Saoirse-Monica Jackson
  • Louisa Harland
  • Nicola Coughlan
  • Dylan Llewellyn
  • Tommy Tiernan
  • Ian McElhinney
  • Jamie-Lee O’Donnell
Shubh Bohra

