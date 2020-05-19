Home TV Series Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Plot and More Updates
TV Series

Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Plot and More Updates

By- Vikash Kumar
Demon Slayer inevitably came and left significantly affecting the viewers and developing a fan base. If you are a lover of this boy and are currently looking to learn more about when he’ll be back on your displays, then this is the place for you to be. We’ve covered all of the news about this series’ future available so far. So could you read on to find out everything we know?

Let’s get an overview of the show. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which translates to Blade of Demon Destruction is an anime adaptation of a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotōge. It’s set in Taishō-era, Japan. The narrative follows Tanjiro Kamado, a youthful boy living with his family at a mountain’s story. He is the family’s only breadwinner and has lost his dad. By promoting charcoal, he provides for his family. But, his life takes a radical turn after he returns home to find his whole family. Still, his sister Nezuko somehow survives- but with a catch- she has become a demon but shows some understanding of emotions. After that, they avenge his loved ones and then embark on a journey.

The anime first premiered with 26 episodes to September 28, 2019, from April 6. The close of the year promised with where the story ended; there is a sequel film continuing. The film titled Demon Slayer: Infinity train arc is scheduled to launch on October 16, 2020. A trailer for the same can be viewed here and was released:

The anime received the anime award of 2019 and is supposed to return for a 2nd season in spring 2021. Where the movie endings the plot will pick up, and we are sure to see Tanjiro along with his buddies continuing on his quest.

