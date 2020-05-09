Demon Slayer: Mugen train trailer out

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is a fantasy action anime. Until now, one Season has released. This show is available on Netflix.

The first Season comprises 26 episodes of length 23 minutes each. The first episode came on April 6, 2019. The Season ended on September 28, 2019. The story revolves around Tanjiro Kamada. He loses his family slain by demons. His sister cursed into a demon. He enraged embarks his perilous journey as a demon slayer. He is determined to avenge his family and lift the curse from his sister.

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer has become the best anime of 2019. It received an 8.8/10 rating in IMDB. It got a 90% audience score in Rotten tomatoes—tough critics rate as an average show. However, the show is worth watching.

Instead of Season 2, this year, a film as a continuation is released. Thus, season 2 is delayed by this sequel—the film sequel named Infinity Train Arc coming on October 16, 2020. However, due to the current pandemic situation, there can be delays though there is no official announcement from makers yet.

Plot:

Season 1 ended when Tanjiro, accompanied by two other demon slayers, starts a new mission. They board the Infinity Arc train for the mission. There is a case of missing people boarded in train and supposedly preyed by demons on the train. The Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, is also in the passenger who is a high ranking demon slayer.

The trailer of the movie got uploaded on April 10, 2020. The plot might be similar to Season one. In trailer Emmu, Lower Moon One demon finds her way on the train. This movie is going to have lots of actions involved, along with a convincingly jaw-dropping narrative. The movie looks as promising as the predecessor. For more updates, stay tuned to World Top Trends. Till then Stay Home Stay Safe.