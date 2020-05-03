‘Demon Slayer 2’ Can It Be Ending? Release Date, Date And Everything You Want to Understand

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is a Japanese manga Koyoharu Gotōge. The Manga continues to be published Weekly Shōnen Jump and contains a total of 19 volumes till today. The Manga is adapted as an anime, and also available in English. Series aired on April 6, 2019, until October 16, 2020. Demon Slayer has gained high popularity, due to which a sequel movie had announced to release on October 16, 2020.

It had been among the best selling manga series with thousand copies sold. It has been nominated for its 24th annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize at 2020.

Can Manga Continue?

There is news everywhere. Some say the Manga is currently going to end, and a few say that it won’t. According to sources, it is heard that the Manga will be coming to an end in May. We can expect the Manga will finish with a better orgasm and an end. However, they also have decided not to disappoint the fans, for which they’ll be releasing a picture soon. The movie is scheduled to release on October 16. Therefore we get more movies, and the film does well. Let us hope about year 2.

Characters

The figures contained Genya Shinazugawa, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Tanjiro Kamado, and Kanao Tsuyuri. The demon slayers include Kagaya Ubuyashiki, Amane Ubuyashiki, Hinaki Ubuyashiki, Giyū Tomioka, and more.

Plot

The story sets place in Japan. It’s all about a young and smart boy. He’s the sole source of income for his loved ones since his dad has passed away. He also earns a living by selling charcoal in a village. One day, his family is known to have murdered by a set of demons.

They have also transformed his Nezuko. The story later starts with his quest to turn his sister into a human again and also to avenge the death of his family.