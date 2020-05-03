Home Technology Dell XPS 15 Laptop: Poised To Launch an All-New Version of Its...
Dell XPS 15 Laptop: Poised To Launch an All-New Version of Its Dell XPS 15

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Dell looks poised to launch an all-new variation of its Dell XPS 15 laptop that is going to take quite a few design clues.

That is according to pictures posted on the Korea Energy Agency Efficiency Standardization Certification Center website, which confirms a model of the Dell XPS 15 is forthcoming — with its sights set on the MacBook lineup of Apple.

The XPS isn’t the series due for an upgrade. Although this information will be exciting to the XPS loyal. A string of images shared by Reddit user still shows off several new Dell Latitude laptops, such as the Latitude 7310, Latitude 7310 2-in-1, Latitude 7410, Latitude 7410 2-in-1, Latitude 5310, Latitude 5310 2-in-1, Latitude 5410 and Latitude 5510.

When Dell unveils its redesigned laptops, it remains unclear, but speculation suggests the new apparatus could land as early as a month.

Dell XPS 15 laptop

The most significant change will be sized-down bezels, with Dell covering a small webcam in the top bezel and bottom bezel to create for a 15-inch InfinityEdge screen on the XPS 15 9500. These bezels will permit the notebook to adopt a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, compared to the 16:9 rate to the previous-generation XPS 15 laptop.

The webcam will reportedly use a new camera module, indicating it’s going to offer an IR sensor for Windows Hello facial recognition. It is something which has been missing on Dell XPS laptops, despite being a feature on Windows 10 laptops such as Microsoft Surface Notebook 3 and Lenovo’s Yoga ThinkPad 15.

The Dell XPS 15 laptop also appears set for a speaker revamp, as the leaked images show that the 15 9500 will have speakers. And that’s not the only area where Dell wants to steal the crown out of Apple since it resembles the company will also adopt an all-new.

The leaked images indicate that Dell will embed a power button into the XPS 15’s keyboard to allow for a more sleek and glossy look and that the XPS 15 9500 will be made available with a choice of signature along with non-touch screens, that will have shiny and matte finishes.

Also Read:
Also Read:
