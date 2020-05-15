Dell XPS 15 2020 Reviews You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

For

Gorgeous, immersive display

Great overall performance

Loud, rich speakers

Comfortable keyboard and touchpad

Against

So-so battery life

Gets loud under pressure

Composing this Dell XPS 15 2020 review made me feel okay about ditching my desktop for a few days — and that is rare. Dell’s newest 15-inch notebook crams 10th Gen Intel ability and distinctive Nvidia graphics into a slim and attractive package, delivering workstation-like performance inside a decidedly non-workstation-like design.

DELL XPS 15 2020 SPECS

Price: $1,299 beginning

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB PCIe 3 x4 SSD

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti

Display: 15.6-inch Infinity Edge display (1920 x 1200 or 3840 x 2400)

Battery: 56WHr or 86Whr

Weight: 4 pounds (non-touch, 56Whr battery), 4.5 lbs (signature, 86Whr battery)

Nevertheless, the real crown jewel of this Dell XPS 15 2020 is the revamped InfinityEdge screen. That ditches the high rise bottom bezel of previous models for a bezel-less display which makes games and movies look incredibly immersive. That significant upgrade is complemented with a few wise tweaks into the keyboard, touchpad and chassis. That make Dell’s portable workhorse even more comfortable to use.

However, with fantastic performance and a gorgeous display packed with an attractive, slim package. The new Dell XPS 15 is among the best laptops you can buy if you’re looking for a more significant productivity device.

Dell XPS 15 2020 evaluation: Price and availability

The Dell XPS 15 2020 launched on May 12, starts at $1,299 and is available to purchase today from Dell. For the price, you’ll get a 10th Gen Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Intel UHD images along with a 15.6-inch 19200 x 1200 InfinityEdge display.

Stepping up to the $1,749 configuration provides you with a quicker Core i7-10750H CPU. In addition to different Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. If you want 4K, a 2,199 config gives you a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD plus a 3840 x 2400 touch display.

We analyzed a high-end $2,349 version of the XPS 15, which packs an Intel Core i7-1070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, different Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics and a 4K display.

While the Dell XPS 15 can get expensive, it is a reasonably good value in contrast to Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. The highest-end MacBook starts at $2,399, which gets you an Intel Core i7 CPU, a 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon 5300M GPU and a 2072 x 1920 screen.

Dell XPS 15 2020 Like the new Dell XPS 13 before it. The Dell XPS 15 2020 refines among the very best laptop designs ever made to near-perfection. Its slender chassis is as slick as ever, with a sleek silver aluminium lid and sharp 0.71-inch edges that contrasts well with all the soft-touch keyboard deck inside.

The most recent XPS 15 makes better use of real estate compared to last year’s version, with larger keycaps, a much bigger touchpad and slim front-firing speakers that are all laid out on the deck. However, the biggest design change is your laptop’s new 4-sided Infinity Edge screen, which ditches the thick butt bezel from prior iterations for Dell’s most seamless 15-inch laptop screen yet.

Dell XPS 15 2020 review

At 13.57 x 9 x 0.7 inches and 4.5 lbs, the new XPS 15 is approximately the same dimensions as the 16-inch MacBook Pro (14.1 x 9.7 x 0.64 inches, 4.3 kg) despite the latter’s more prominent display. Additionally, it is about on par with all the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Notebook 3 (13.4 x 9.6 x 0.6 inches), though Microsoft’s laptop is notably lighter at 3.4 pounds. It’s worth noting that the XPS 15 is a slightly lighter 4 lbs if you opt for a non-touch screen along with the smaller 56Whr battery.

The Dell XPS 15 2020 packs a total of 3 USB-C interfaces for charging and connecting to external displays and peripherals — just two of which are Thunderbolt 3 for extra-fast connectivity. You also receive a full-sized SD card reader as well as a headphone jack, as well as a USB-C into USB-A adapter out of the box.

Dell XPS 15 2020 review Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro has more Thunderbolt 3 ports with a total of four but lacks the XPS 15’s SD card reader. That, together with the included USB-A adapter, provides the XPS 15 a right amount of connectivity. However, you still might need a dock or dongle if you are a power user that depends on many different peripherals at the same time.

Dell XPS 15 2020 review: Screen

Dell XPS 15 2020 review The Dell XPS 15 2020 borrows the best thing about the new XPS 13: a 4-sided InfinityEdge screen, with no chunky bottom bezel to distract you from whatever you’re working on, playing or watching. But the result is much more striking about the XPS 15’s 15.6-inch screen, which now has a 92.9percent screen-to-body ratio for maximum immersion.

All of that real estate, paired with the vibrant 3840 x 2400 resolution on the review unit, made me want to put the XPS 15 down. When I watched Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Dell’s laptop, vibrant red and green laser blasts popped nicely against a blue ice cave as TIE Fighters chased the Millennium Falcon. The display also did a great job maintaining fine details, like the stubble of Poe Dameron’s face and even the orange-and-white patterns on BB-8’s outside figure.

Dell XPS 15 2020 With this much screen space, I was able to operate comfortably in split-screen mode for hours at a time. Rebounding between files, videos, and Slack chats without needing to zoom in on anything. The rich, deep blacks on the XPS 15’s display did reading and editing a cinch. And created my Dell S2417DG gaming monitor look dull by comparison.

The XPS 15 gets lots bright for play and work, enrolling an average brightness of 434.2 nits on our light meter. That’s somewhat brighter than the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s 429 nits and better compared to Surface Laptop 3’s 380 nits.

The XPS 15’s real-world colour performance was backed up by our laboratory tests since the notebook replicated an impressive 132.2percent of the sRGB colour gamut. Dell’s laptop tops the MacBook Pro’s 113.9percent as well as the Surface Notebook 3’s 101% rating.

The touch screen on our Dell XPS 15 2020 proved fluid and responsive, and I had no problems sifting through webpages or pinching to zoom in to pictures and documents.

Dell XPS 15 2020 evaluation: Audio

The Dell XPS 15’s top-firing stereo speakers are some of the best I have heard on any laptop. Filling my living room with a lively, loud sound that has been particularly heavy on non.

The moody, springy bass of Hayley Williams'”Simmer” popped loudly and straight from the XPS 15’s speakers, getting me to bop my mind along instantly. I discovered that the song would find a tiny bit distorted at the highest volume. But it seemed impressively full and clear only a few notches below the max.

The bass was once again the highlight when I switched into the aggressive alternative rock of Dance Gavin Dance’s”Prisoner.” The massive wall of distorted guitars sat nicely contrary to the high vocals of the music chorus. Although the cleaner, funkier guitar riffs in verse also sounded bright and crisp.

As soon as I jammed the sombre acoustic of Phoebe Bridgers'”Garden Song” on the XPS 15. The singer-songwriter’s voice was so lucid that it seemed like she had been in the area with me. And as current as Bridgers appeared, the XPS did an equally fantastic job preserving the reverberating guitar plucks under her croons.

The Dell XPS 15’s audio functionality is amplified even further by the Waves Maxx Audio Pro engineering and Waves professional tuning. As well as a selection of EQ, presets made possible by the added companion program. The XPS’ speakers sounded significantly thinner and louder with the Waves program activated. And I discovered it presets like Rock and Pop to help better their respective genres.

Dell XPS 15 2020 evaluation: Performance

Packing a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750 processor with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The Dell XPS 15 2020 is a real multitasking creature. Dell’s powerhouse enabled me to bounce between heaps of Chrome tabs in split-screen mode. While simultaneously conducting video calls, sending Slack messages and rocking out to Spotify.

About the Geekbench 5 general performance evaluation, the XPS 15 scored 6,174. That is a bit behind the Core i9 powered MacBook Pro 16-inch (7,250). Dell’s notebook turned in a 25,934 on the elderly Geekbench 4 evaluation. More than doubling the AMD Ryzen 5 3580U-powered Surface Notebook 3 (11,612).

Dell XPS 15 2020 review

The XPS 15 took 10 minutes and 6 seconds to transcode a 4K video to 1080p on our HandBrake test. That is not quite as quick as the 8 minutes we watched from the MacBook Pro 16-inch. But well before the nearly 25 minutes the Surface Notebook 3 took to complete the task.

The 512GB SSD at Dell’s notebook transferred roughly 5GB of files in 7 minutes on our custom file transfer evaluation, to get a transfer rate of 708.9 MBps. This blazes beyond the Surface Notebook 3’s 256GB SSD (282.7 MBps). However, while it isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison, the 512GB SSD at the 16-inch MacBook Pro was blistering. Turning in a write speed of 2,805 MBps and a read speed of 2,540 on the Blackmagic disk speed evaluation.

Pictures

Our XPS 15 unit came packed with a different Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, providing Dell’s slender workhorse with some commendable gaming and muscle.

The XPS 15 conducted Shadow of the Tomb Raider at a playable 29 frames per second at 1080p with max settings. Just barely edging out the Radeon Pro 5300M within our 16-inch MacBook Pro. Dell’s notebook breezed through the demanding Dirt 3 racing game at 134 fps on 1080p and 69 fps at 4K. Trouncing the integrated AMD Vega 9 in the Surface Notebook 3.

Dell XPS 15 2020 review: Heat and sound

With this much power and a discrete GPU packed into a slim design. The XPS 15’s fans can become quite noisy. While it did not happen frequently. I occasionally noticed that the notebook would start sounding like a miniature jet aeroplane. When I conducted a lot of applications at once. It can also get a bit warm. Along with the keyboard and bottom reaching temperatures close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit on our heating.

Computer Keyboard and touchpad

Dell XPS 15 2020 review Between their soft-touch coating, 9.7% bigger keycaps and snappy 1.3mm travel. The Dell XPS 15’s keys have been a complete delight to sort on. I never got hand fatigue since I spent hours cranking outposts and writing emails. And performed at my regular pace on the 10 Fast Fingers typing test at 90 words per minute using a 96% accuracy rate. I typically hate ditching the mechanical keyboard at my desktop installation. But I had been happy to use the XPS 15 as my primary work machine for days.

The XPS 15’s touchpad got a much more significant upgrade. If currently measuring 62% bigger than the last model at 5.9 x 3.5 inches. I was able to scroll through web pages and pinch to zoom with ease And three-finger gesture controls for switching programs and entering multitasking style registered instantly.

Dell XPS 15 2020 review: Webcam

Now that video conferencing has become the norm, I would like to see mainstream notebooks measure their webcam quality up. That is unfortunately not true with this Dell XPS 15 2020’s camera, which made my face look pixelated. And blotchy despite precisely capturing the colours of the Spider-Man poster.

I give credit to Dell for receiving the webcam on the slim top bezel as of last year (no more extended nose camera!) And the camera remains serviceable for everyday calls. But if you would like your coworkers to view you as clearly as you can. You will want to spring for one of the most fabulous webcams within an add-on.

Battery lifetime

The Dell XPS 15 2020 can last through most of a typical workday on a charge. But you’re going to want to maintain a plug handy. Dell’s notebook lasted 8 hours 1 minute on our battery test. That is adequate for a 4K laptop, but behind some critical competitors.

MacBook Pro Is In Trouble Due To The Leak Of Dell XPS 15 And Dell XPS 17

The 16-inch MacBook Pro lasted nearly three hours more at 10 hours and 55 minutes with its 2072 x 1920 display. While the Surface Notebook 3 suffered for the same 8 hours since the XPS with a 2496 x 1664 screen.

The 1080p Dell XPS 13 lasted a wonderful 12:39. So, we’re eager to understand the way the lower-resolution XPS 15 holds up once we get our hands on one.

The Dell XPS 15 2020 follows in the footsteps of the new XPS 13 by creating small but welcome refinements. The enhanced, genuinely bezel-less InfinityEdge screen is one of the most immersive and stunning displays. That you’ll be able to find on a laptop, with vibrant colour and plenty of real estate for getting work done.

The XPS 15’s bigger keycaps and touchpad make Dell’s laptop comfortable to use for long periods. And it’s impressively loudspeakers can fill modest rooms with rich audio. Pair that with 10th Gen Intel CPUs and an optional Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU. Also the XPS 15 2020 has more than enough muscle for everyday multitasking as well as video editing and gaming.

The 4K version of the XPS 15 doesn’t last quite so long as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. And also the system’s fans can get a bit noisy at full speed. But if you’re looking for a mobile workhorse that’s as appealing as it is strong. The XPS 15 is one of the best in its class.