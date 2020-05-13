Home TV Series Netflix “Dead to me” season 2: Review
TV SeriesNetflix

“Dead to me” season 2: Review

By- Simran Jaiswal
“Dead to me’’, a crime thriller web television series, has created a huge fan following all over the world. Created by Lix Feldman, this series was premiered on May 3, 2019, on Netflix. This series deals with secrets and mysteries of the lives of two women who become friends during their therapies. Season 2 was a cliff-hanger and thus managed to hook the viewers for season 2. Season 2 has already been released on Netflix on May 8, 2020. Undoubtedly, season 2 has not disappointed its viewers as it was packed with twists.

Spoilers alert!!! The content ahead contains spoilers.

Liz Feldman has plotted the season 2 in such a manner that it beautifully shows how emotional traumas have made the friendship of Jen and Judy stronger. Season 1 showed that Jen (Christina Applegate) killed Steve but season 2 presents the reason for her action. It is discovered that there are various layers, filled with pain, to the story. The story proceeds with Jen and Judy (Linda Cardellini) hiding Steve’s body on a freezer in Jen’s garage as a temporary solution. They both try to figure out their next step so that they do not land in jail. But one of the biggest twists comes up when Ben (James Marsden), Steve’s identical twin brother, turns up. He informs them that the FBI is searching for Steve. Jen fears that the FBI would reach to them but Judy assures her that they are not in danger. This the story showcases how two ladies who look after their families and suffer through emotional traumas, act as a support system to each other.

Realizing that it is not safe to keep the body in the garage, they bury Steve’s body in the Angeles forest.

In between these tensions, various moments evoke sympathy in viewers for these ladies. Their conversations regarding their mothers or their flashbacks to unpleasant moments with Steve will make viewers feel bad for them.

Charlie (Sam McCarthy) will get to know later that it was Steve’s Mercedes, which was parked in their garage. Meanwhile, when Detective Perez suspects Charlie, Jen comes forward and confesses her crime but the detective lets her go as an act of kindness. But fate again turns when these ladies meet an accident at the end making the character of Ben suspicious. Season 2 is a journey of two friends who help each other in getting out of this mess.

Simran Jaiswal

