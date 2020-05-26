Home TV Series Netflix Dead to Me Season 2: Plot, Release Date, Cast And More Much
Dead to Me Season 2: Plot, Release Date, Cast And More Much

By- Sunidhi
Dead to me is a Netflix dark comedy that Liz Feldman created and is notably produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

Dead to Me Season 2 Plot

Steve is still very dead (at least we think?), but we won’t just be seeing James Marsden in flashbacks this season. It turns out, Steve has (well… had) a twin brother, Ben. He shows up at the end of the first episode of Season 2 and, as Judy explains in Episode 2, they are twins. 

Dead to Me season 2 deals with the result of Steve’s death as the two women try to cover it up while covering their other secrets. As new faces emerge, it becomes harder and harder to keep the truth from those they love the most.

Dead to Me’s story is circled by Jen Harding, who’s man Ted was killed in an accident, and also Judy Hale was suffering from her baby loss. We saw the death of James Marsden in the end. There is no confirmation that he will return or not.

The second season will start where it ended. In last season we saw Jen and Judy were standing over the dead body of Judy’s husband. It was Jen who shot her husband. But series creator Liz Feldman has said that the ending will be different where we can not guess. So for now, Jen and Judy working together to solve the mystery of James Marsden’s death.

This new season turns Jen and Judy into paranoid wrecks as they’re now both forced to shoulder an incredible secret. A lot of season one’s tension grows out of the inevitable tension over Jen and Judy growing closer.

Now there are considerably higher stakes as the two freak out over whether anyone is suspicious of their crime and if their increasingly flimsy house of cards is about to fall and bury them.

some new character that we are going to see in season 2

  • James Marsden as Ben Wood
  • Natalie Morales as Michelle
  • Sadie Stanley as Parker
  • Francis Conroy as Eileen Wood
  • Jere Burns as Howard Hastings
  • Katey Sagal as Judy’s mother

We are continuing to see both leading characters, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, as Jen Harding and Judy Hale in another season.

