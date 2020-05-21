Dark season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Dark is an original Netflix German science fiction show that originally revolved around the aftermath of a child’s disappearance. It eventually led to uncovering hidden connections between four estranged families and their involvement in a three-generation long time travel conspiracy.

The show was originally released in the year 2017 and received high critical acclaim being scored 8.7/10 on IMDb and 94% on Rotten Tomatoes (two popular film review sites). This season will be the last for the show and is expected to tie all loose ends in a satisfying manner.

Who is in the cast?

- Advertisement -

The cast is expected to remain largely the same as the previous season due to it being in direct continuation with it. Confirmed cast members include:

Andreas Pietschmann as older Jonas

Carlotta Van Falkanhayn as Elisabeth

Dietrich Hollinderbaumer as earliest Jonas

Gina Stiebitz as Frankziska Doppler

Jordis Triebel as Katharina

Lee Van Acken as an unnamed woman from the future

Lepord Hornung as Woller

Lisa Vicar as Martha

Louis Hoffman as teen Jonas

Mark Waschkne as Noah

Moritz John as Magnus

Neil Trebs as Katharina

Oliver Masucci as Ulrich Neilsen

Sandra Borgmann as old Elisabeth

Winfried Glatzeder as old Ulrich

What will be the release date for the new season?

As a nod to fans of the show, Netflix has announced that all episodes of the upcoming season will be released on 26th June 2020, one day before the in-universe apocalypse within the show. Though it is currently unknown whether due to the ongoing pandemic this date would be moved, we can only hope it won’t.

What is the expected plot of Season 3?

Being the series’ final season, it is surely expected to answer some significant plot elements such as uncovering the truth behind Jonah’s disappearance as that was what the show was about as well as answer how it fits into all the time travel elements of the show, to which we still don’t have a clue.

The season is also rumored to showcase alternate Martha reuniting with actual Jonah to quit old Jonah from harming all tracks constructed until now.

For further details, we would need to keep our eyes peeled for any trailer releases that are sure to come in the near future.