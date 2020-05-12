DARK Season 3: Release date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Dark is a German science fiction web series on Netflix. It was released on Netflix for the first time on December 1, 2017. The series got famous due to its thriller tragedy nature. The critics even praised the series.

DARK shows the hidden connection between four families after a child gets disappeared. It shows the time travel conspiracy amongst 3 generations. The first season starts with children getting disappeared from a town in Germany. The series begins with story-line in 2019 but includes stories from 1986 and 1953 through time travel which connects 4 families with their dark past.

The show has been created by ‘Baran bo Odar’ and ‘Jantje Friese’. After the show was released of Netflix, many people compared it to another series from Netflix, Stranger Things.

The second season of Dark was released on June 21, 2019. This season continues the story with family members from the present trying to reunite with each other. The creators of the show announced that they are officially working on the third and final season of the show.

Season 3 release date

Unfortunately for the fans, the release date of the show hasn’t been announced yet. It was however confirmed that show would arrive anytime in 2020. However, that might not be the case anymore. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release dates can be moved ahead in time. This is not confirmed till now.

Season 3 Cast

Jonas Kahnwald, Mchale Kahnwald, Hannah Kahnwald, Ines Kahnwald, and Daniel Kahnwald from Kahnwald family.

Martha Nielsen, Magns Neilsen, Urich Nielsen, Mads Nielsen, Tronte Neilsen and many more from Neilsen family.

Franziska Doppler, Elisabeth Doppler, Peter Doppler, Charlotte Doppler, Helge Doppler, Bernd Doppler and Greta Doppler from Doppler family.

Bartosz Tiedemann, Regina Tiedemann, Aleksander Tiedemann, Claudia Tiedemann, , Egon Tiedemann, and Doris Tiedermann from Tiedermann family.

Season 1 of the series had 10 episodes whereas the second season had 8 episodes only. It wasn’t specified how many episodes season 3 will have.

The show has obtained an impressive rating of 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

If you haven’t watched the show yet, DARK is a must-watch for thriller lovers.

