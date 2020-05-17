Dark season 3: cast, plot, release and everything you need to know!

- Advertisement -

The “Dark” is a Netflix series that is weirder than the series named stranger things. Nothing much was expected from this series, but It was such a success, even the creators were shocked. Fans of the Netflix’s German web series Dark are restless to know about the release of season 3 of the series. Dark is a supernatural crime show which was premiered in 2017. After the release of season 2 of the series in 2019 and the announcement of season 3, the fans are desperate to know anything about the trailer and release of the Dark season 3.

The wait for the fans to know all about their favorite series have come to an end. The season 1 and 2 for the Darkness were very successful in themselves, and the 3rd season is anticipated to return.

Dark is Netflix’s thriller science fiction, also known as European Stranger things, follows the story of a town, where after the disappearance of two children, many secrets like time travels among the four strange families start to unravel.

Cast: Dark season 3

Talking about the cast of the series named Dark, there might be the entry of the old characters named. Jordis Triebel as Katherina, Louis Hoffman as Young Jonas, Lisa as Young Martha, Mark Waschke as Noah, and Lea Van Acken as Silja will be coming back.

The new characters are expected to enter, but their names are not released yet.

Plot: Dark season 3

The plot for season 3 has not been released yet but expected to be released by the producers soon. We will update it as the concern of fans is our priority. The plot is expected to be more mysterious than the previous seasons.

Release date: Dark season 3

Dark season 3 will be on air on 27th June 2020. there might be some delay due to the ongoing situation of the pandemic going on. The trailer is not yet released for the new upcoming season.

Stay tuned for more updates!