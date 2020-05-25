Home Entertainment Cybertruck: Elon Musk and Jay Leno took a spin in Tesla’s new...
Cybertruck: Elon Musk and Jay Leno took a spin in Tesla's new Cybertruck

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Elon Musk and Jay Leno took a Twist in Tesla’s new Cybertruck for an upcoming episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.

The episode will air this Wednesday, but a preview clip surfaced on the internet earlier today.

Tesla’s cheapest Cybertruck version will be priced at $39,900.

Tesla includes a couple of intriguing vehicles in the pipeline, but no automobile has more hype and intrigue compared to Cybertruck, the company’s first foray. Last November, originally unveiled, Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like nothing we’ve ever seen. Elon Musk certainly was not kidding when he said the truck would boast a”futuristic cyberpunk” and Blade Runner-esque design.

The Cybertruck launch date, at this point, remains somewhat up in the air given the cheapest Cybertruck model is already pushed back to 2023. And given Tesla’s history with product flaws, if the pricier versions are available in 2022 as initially planned, it was seen. As Tesla proceeds to test prototypes, in the interim Cybertruck sightings over the last couple of months, have become a bit more frequent.

A few months back, as an example, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Jay Leno were seen driving a Cybertruck. As you may have guessed, the set has been recording a segment for an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. The incident in question is set to air this Wednesday, and CNBC earlier now posted an exciting 47-second preview of the event.

The snippet starts with Leno asking how the production car and the prototype they are driving in might differ. Never one to shy away from revealing data, Musk said that the prototype is 5% too big.

“It’s made to add a normal garage,” Musk said as Leno and his renowned chin nodded along.

Musk said Tesla would use a type of glass that was armoured when Leno asked about the makeup of the windshield. And because Musk has a flair for the dramatic, he said that the Cybertruck’s door handles are made from stainless steel that they are effectively bulletproof into a handgun.

The video can be seen below: Cybertruck

And in the back, this close-up shot taken in California shows a Tesla Cybertruck for good measure. The photo here illustrates just how enormous there is the Cybertruck an automobile.

Early interest in the pickup truck has been remarkably powerful, Even though it remains to be seen how well the Cybertruck sells after it finally arrives. Tesla has not supplied us, but there has been speculation which Cybertruck pre-orders — that require a deposit — could have already eclipsed the 500,000 marks.

As a last refresher, the Cybertruck — a single motor model — will probably cost $39,900. A version begins at $49,900 while a version will be priced at $69,900.

