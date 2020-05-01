Cyberpunk 2077 Will Highlight Bareness, Prohibited Drugs And ‘Serious Sensual Relations’

- Advertisement -

Cyberpunk 2077 has snagged a mature evaluation after a ton of information had been revealed about the match adult-oriented content. Developer CD Projekt Red submitted the game for classification ratings globally, and its forthcoming sci-fi experience epic earned an 18+ label from Brazil’s official agency, who also divulged its motives. The prematurely posted listing was pulled out of the Classificacao Indicative site, but, not before an eagle-eyed user can upload all the juicy details to the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit and Twitter. We know, then, that Cyberpunk 2077 will consist of scenes which contain suicide, nudity, prostitution, sexual measurement, bloodstream, intentional death and mutilation, to mention.

Still, a couple of us can also ascertain the game is extremely mature, and certainly not for younger viewers — if that wasn’t abundantly clear. In a generally calm and collected response, CD Projekt Red replied to the tweet stating, “You surprised? We do not f*ck around.” Credit where it is due, that’s one badass way to affirm a leak. The Polish-based developer has a background of handling mature themes tactfully, with all the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt containing plenty of nudity and copious amounts of bloodshed. It’s tastefully done and never feels shoe-horned in as a reasonable attempt to evoke a reaction from gamers.

Strictly for older audiences, Cyberpunk 2077 releases on September 17, 2020, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Collection X and PC. We’ll keep you posted with the most current Cyberpunk 2077 news on the run-up to launch.