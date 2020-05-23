Cursed Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Once again, Netflix revealed its intention to bring out epic fantasy-dramas to entertain the audience and meet their demands. Cursed is an American drama web television series. First and the initial announcement of the television series came long back on March 28, 2018. The announcement made clear that Netflix has given the production a series order for a first season consisting of ten episodes.

Cursed is created by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The story of the series is based on the novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, which got published in 2019 by Simon & Schuster. After deciding the cast and plot details, the shooting progress of the series began on September 12, 2018. We have gathered much information about the Cursed Release Date, Cast, and everything you need to know.

When Is Cursed Release Date?

Cursed will be released within 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Production has halted the shooting progress of the series due to unavoidable circumstances. Even if the shooting progress of the series gets, delayed fans can expect the series within this year without further delay. The series will be streamed through online video streaming platform, Netflix, reaching various regions of different parts of the countries. As of now, these are the information related to Streaming details and Release date of Cursed. We’ll keep you updated once the official announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Cursed?

The development already reveals the cast details of the series. It’s expected that more details will be exposed before the release. Since the story is based on the novel, it’s expected that more cast will be added to the series with a motive to provide a throttling experience.

Following are the cast included in Cursed

Katherine Langford as Nimue,

Devon Terrell as Arthur,

Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin,

Peter Mullan,

Shalom Brune-Franklin,

Daniel Sharman as the Weeping Monk,

Sebastian Armesto,

Ella Prebble,

Scarlett Rock,

Daniella Gad.

Cursed: Episode Details

Alone by Janet Lin,

Bring Us In Good Ale by Tom Wheeler,

Cursed by Tom Wheeler,

Festa and Moreli by William Wheeler,

Nimue by Tom Wheeler,

Poisons by Tom Wheeler,

Queen of the Fey by Robbie Thompson,

The Joining by Leila Gerstein,

The Red Lake by Rachel Shukert,

The Sacrifice by Tom Wheeler.

Cursed: Plot Details

As of now, we don’t have any information about the cast details of the upcoming television web series. Many might know that plot details of the series will be revealed only few days before the actual release date, We have slowdown out curiosity and wait for the official confirmation.