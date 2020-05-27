Home TV Series Crossing Swords Release Date, Cast & All Updates
TV Series

Crossing Swords Release Date, Cast & All Updates

By- Kavin
Crossing Swords is an American adult animated stop-motion comedy web television series. In recent days there is a huge demand for the adult animation scripts among the audience community. Many giants in the entertainment industry are interested in creating television dramas with a unique script. In this article, I’ll discuss Crossing Swords release date, cast & everything you need to know.

The series is created by John Harvatine IV, Tom Root. The series follows an Animation, Comedy genre. John Harvatine IV ,Tom Root are the executive producers of the television series. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is the production company involved in creating the television series. The television series is produced with an intention to entertain animation audience around the parts of the ed States.

When Is Crossing Swords Release Date?

Crossing Swords will be released on June 12, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. It’s said that there won’t be any changes in the release date of the television web series. Fans can expect the series as announced by the development. It will be made available in Video-On-Demand service HULU. As of now, these are the information related to streaming details and release date. however, we’ll update this part once the changes drop from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Crossing Swords?

As we know that Crossing Swords is an animated television series. There are many voice artist and technicians worked behind the camera bringing out animation work to the audience. We have gathered much information about the cast details of Crossing Swords.

Following are the cast included in Crossing Swords

  • Nicholas Hoult as Patrick,
  • Luke Evans,
  • Alanna Ubach,
  • Maya Erskine,
  • Grey Griffin,
  • Yvette Nicole Brown,
  • Seth Green,
  • Tony Hale,
  • Adam Pally,
  • Adam Ray,
  • Breckin Meyer,
  • Jessica DeCicco,
  • Hynden Walch,
  • Felicia Day,
  • Frank Welker,
  • Fred Tatasciore,
  • John DiMaggio,
  • Kat Dennings,
  • Kaley Cuoco,
  • Kevin Michael Richardson,
  • Nolan North,
  • Danica McKellar,
  • Scott Menville,
  • Kate Higgins,
  • Kari Wahlgren,
  • Mark Hamill,
  • Clancy Brown,
  • Wendi McLendon-Covey.
Crossing Swords: Episode Schedule

  • Pilot aired on June 12, 2020,
  • Hot Tub Death Machine aired on June 12, 2020,
  • What’s Kraken? aired on June 12, 2020,
  • In the Line of Squire aired on June 12, 2020,
  • Let Them Eat Clown aired on June 12, 2020,
  • My Super Sweet Period Party aired on June 12, 2020,
  • Look Who’s Stalking aired on June 12, 2020,
  • Eat Plague Love aired on June 12, 2020,
  • The A-Moooo-Zing Race aired on June 12, 2020,
  • Unchained Monarchy aired on June 12, 2020.

Crossing Sword: Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for Crossing Sword. The development has launched the trailer to provide the glimpses of information about the upcoming series.

Kavin
