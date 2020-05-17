COVID-19 Surcharges: Restaurants are dding Coronavirus Surcharges To Bills

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 surcharges: Restaurants are feeling financial pressure as the coronavirus pandemic has affected supply chains and resulted in higher and higher prices for produce and meat.

Clients are upset that additional costs have been passed on to them either through higher menu costs or special”COVID-19 surcharges.”

With limitations beginning to facilitate, providers will need time to get back to normal operations, and costs will probably continue to rise. (COVID-19 surcharges)

The novel coronavirus pandemic has left many companies feeling a pinch. The restaurant industry has been radically impacted, and understandably so. Now, with establishments being hit with higher costs for things like produce and meat, and being forced to shut down onsite seating, some companies have chosen to maneuver those new costs on to their customers.

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 surcharges: Since Business Insider reports, nobody is particularly thrilled with the rising prices, least of all customers that are now seeing special charges in their restaurant receipts. Regrettably, there’s no end in sight, and costs are expected to continue to grow for the foreseeable future.

The plight of restaurant owners is perhaps best exemplified by an interaction involving an establishment called Kiko Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Lounge and a customer. They discovered a”COVID-19 surcharge” in their bill.

COVID-19 surcharges: It began with a tweet of a photograph of a receipt from the restaurant along with the extra cost of $2.19 on a $50 order.

The article gained quite a bit of grip until the restaurant caught wind of the outrage along with this tweet that was brewing, and it wasn’t long. It got so bad an explanation was posted by the restaurant for its FB page, while also claiming the online hate storm had prompted harassment of the employees of their restaurant.

“Please know we’re not doing so to benefit from you guys!” The article reads. “We are doing so hoping we can correct the surcharge weekly instead of raising all our menu costs because of increased costs from our provider meat, poultry, fish & produce. Almost all people getting our supply. So why are we the ones that being harassed??!!”

COVID-19 surcharges: The restaurant also posted links to news stories describing the difficulties with meat supply chains across the nation. Noting that prices for meat are steadily increasing as the pandemic spreads.

This is entirely understandable, of course, since centers that process meat for supply have been forced to close their doors due to this virus. Necessary providers have raised their costs to avoid a financial effect, and those prices filter out to the clients, the restaurants, and, finally.

Regardless of the easing of stay-at-home restrictions in certain countries, it will take time for suppliers to recover and return to regular operation. That means shortages will continue and prices will probably continue to grow.