Could Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Become The First Trillionaire Because of Coronavirus?

Amazon is seeing record earnings at the moment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has driven tens of thousands of people to quarantine and hunkers down at home — forcing them to rely even more on essential goods delivered and sold by Amazon.

Because of Amazon’s record earnings and strong earnings growth, that’s helping CEO Jeff Bezos’ to grow even higher, resulting in speculation that his enlarging net worth might soon (within this decade) view him turn into the first trillionaire ever.

Earlier this season, firebrand New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went viral for a clip of opinions. She gave at an event that saw her on point with author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who at one stage gently prodded her to explain her contention that the presence of billionaires is”immoral.”

Coates played devil’s advocate, asking the congresswoman to envision a businessman who made billions of dollars”making widgets” and”selling these widgets” Doesn’t he deserve the fruits of his labor? Ocasio-Cortez shot that it wasn’t his labor –“Well, you didn’t make those widgets did you?” She pointed to the possibility of those employees who created those widgets having probably been paid poverty wages, turning up to her applause line: “No one ever makes a billion bucks. You take a billion dollars.”

Point of caution, however, congresswoman tells us how you feel about the occurrence of trillionaires! Because that amount of wealth, as a result of his company’s continued raking in record profits during the coronavirus pandemic, is beginning to seem within reach.

The Amazon primary executive started trending on Twitter as a consequence of people beginning to mull over this potential — one that does not look like it might happen for several years, but perhaps by the end of this decade. Thanks to the recent performance of Bezos’s ownership stake at Amazon in part comprising a vast quantity of his riches. The organization’s sales exceeded $75 billion and will undoubtedly climb from there, thanks to millions of people around the world ordering goods that were crucial and being stuck at home.

Additionally, Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index feature currently pegs Bezos’ net worth at $143 billion. If that raises by a little more than $100 billion, then Bezos will be a quarter of their way.

The people at Recode attempted to throw cold water on all of the hullabaloos around this notion that Bezos could finally get there, using they argue that, yeah. If Amazon has yet another five years, such as the run it has had for the previous five, then Bezos could conceivably reach that mind-boggling status. But they argue there’s no reason to think Amazon can keep that same pace up. I am not so sure that sort of besides the point, although I would take their side of that bet.

This discussion provided another excuse to bring its practices, gains, Amazon, and the wealth of its creator, all back to the light. Where people mix nicely to turn Amazon into a clear punching bag. Sure, Amazon has set a call out for workers as its products and services are in demand now more than ever because of the coronavirus. Bezos also made a point of recently visiting an Amazon warehouse as well as among the Whole Foods store locations (that are owned by Amazon).

The discussion about whether he’ll become so rich you could put a”T” in front of it, meanwhile, has also set the planet’s wealthiest man back in the crosshairs of progressive Democrats. They represent an increasingly outspoken and passionate core of the party. Expect to see more of this, the closer we get to the November presidential election — and the more the coronavirus pandemic drags on. While Amazon is currently keeping close to the vest, Employees are increasingly demanding more pay and better benefits.