Coronavirus Patients Are Greet By Robot In Japan

Some resorts in Japan are now being used to house patients experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms.

Patients arriving at a single such hotel in Tokyo have been greeted by a robot named Pepper that, in addition to offering up pleasantries, can also give guests with simple directions.

With many hospitals operating at or near capacity on account of the coronavirus, we’ve seen some interesting methods to coping with patients who either have mild corona symptoms or that need medical care for some other factors.

Just a few weeks ago, for instance, New York City brought at a floating hospital known as the U.S.N.S relaxation to treat patients suffering from ailments out the coronavirus. It was an intriguing notion, but the ship did not prove to be as useful as anticipated and was only docked for about four weeks before leaving.

Japan, meanwhile, has employed a different and somewhat distinctive strategy. In Tokyo, some hotels are being used to treat and house coronavirus patients that are exhibiting very mild symptoms. Recallnot everyone with the coronavirus experiences serious health complications. If anything, it’s the people that are asymptomatic who are most likely to unsuspectingly spread the virus to other men and women.

In any event, Japan’s re-purposed coronavirus resorts are using an innovative robot in the lobby to greet guests. Truth be told, this isn’t all that surprising given Japan’s longstanding affinity for robots.

The New York Post reports:

“Please, put on a mask inside,” it said in a perky voice. “I expect you recover as quickly as possible.”

Other messages include”I pray the spread of the disease is contained whenever possible” and”Let’s join our hearts and get through this together.”

If some of this sounds familiar, it’s because Pepper the robot continues to be around because 2014 and has been used in some office buildings throughout the globe to greet people. Interestingly, the robot has facial recognition software that enables it to identify people and even find emotion based on gender patterns and facial expressions. Essentially, Pepper was not designed to help humans execute tasks, but instead to bring a bit of levity to people’s lifestyles.

Among the first videos of Pepper in action can be seen under:

Meanwhile, many nations here in the U.S. have begun easing their restrictions on public gatherings. Furthermore, some non-essential businesses are being allowed to start in some areas. While a lot of people are applauding such motions, there’s naturally a concern that relaxing precautionary measures too soon might result in a second coronavirus wave hitting the country.

On a related note, a recent research report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota said that the coronavirus pandemic may persist for two years if we can’t come up with a vaccine.