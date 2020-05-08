Coronavirus Hotspots: Unexpected Regions Are Affected

- Advertisement -

New coronavirus hotspots are popping up all over the USA, and they could spark a second wave of infections.

Texas, Massachusetts, Utah, Georgia, and South Dakota are now attempting to contain new, fast-moving pandemic cells.

.

The book coronavirus pandemic might look like it’s beginning to wane — social distancing attempts are working, and lockdowns have helped to flatten the curve of new illnesses in many areas — but we’re not out the woods yet. Not by a long shot. There are some areas of the country where the spread of this virus is just starting to ramp up.

Since Forbes reports, you will find a half dozen particular places in the US that could be looked at hotspots, with new cases popping up rapidly.

The book coronavirus is an airborne virus, and it spreads quickly when people are near a man who’s already infected. It’s why the illness tore through busy cities around the planet, and also, it means that if a new hotspot pops up, it can be tough to slow it down.

These are not the countries that generally dominate coronavirus headlines, like New York; however, the virus is spreading at a rapid pace in these new areas just the same.

Coronavirus Hotspots

South Dakota has observed over 800 confirmed instances come from one meat processing plant. Some 3,700 workers work in the facility, and the viral outbreak there exploded in seemingly no time. The same is true of a Wal-Mart shop in Worcester, MA, where greater than 80 employees suddenly came down with COVID-19, forcing the entire shop to temporarily closed down.

An outbreak at another meat processing plant in Moore County, Texas, has turned a community of just over 20,000 individuals. But that is hardly the only virus-related issue the country is interfering with, as testing of prisoners from the government has found around 70 per cent of inmates are positive. That’s an incredibly significant number, and tackling a viral epidemic in a confined area makes things even more complicated.

More Hotspots

Three cities in Utah — Provo, Orem, and Payson — have also been identified. Brand new coronavirus hotspots, as has Gainesville, Georgia.

It is kind of funny that in the middle of all of this, a small proportion of the US populace is protesting the constraints that are in place to maintain themselves. It just takes one individual to ignite a new wave of outbreaks in regions. That have not already seen a great number of cases, and that is what we’re starting to see with these fast-growing hotspots.

I do it. It sucks to have to stay inside and work from home. Worse yet, lose your job because of this pandemic. It’s terrible, actually. But rapidly bringing things back to”normal” and killing people in the procedure isn’t the alternative.