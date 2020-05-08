Home Entertainment Celebrities Cooking Host: Selena Gomez To Host A Quarantine Cooking Series For HBO...
Cooking Host: Selena Gomez To Host A Quarantine Cooking Series For HBO Max

By- Rupal Malal
Cooking Host: Selena Gomez is going to host an HBO cooking show. Here she will present her culinary skills to test with the help of different master chefs in each episode.

As we all know, Selena Gomez, a singer, is going to host a quarantine cooking show for HBO Max. She will also serve as the executive producer of the show—the episodes of the show inspired by the Selena kitchen experience during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Selena Gomez will also join the different master chefs in each chapter of the show. They will make all types of cuisines and also share various tips and tricks about cooking. The episodes also worked as a charity. Selena Gomez made this announcement through her tweeter account. She also shared her playlist with her fans.

What Did Selena Gomez Mention At Interview:

When it was asked about the show by a leading entertainment daily, Selena said that she has always been vocal about her food love. As she has mentioned before in an interview, if she chooses another career option, it would be a chef for fun. Selena doesn’t have professional training, but she always found herself cooking and experimenting in the kitchen.

What Did Sara Aubrey Head Of Original Content At HBO Max State:

Sara Aubrey also shares her view on the subject. And mentioned how excited she is to work with Selena, as this will be the first wave of programming in HBO Max. The show is all about cooking and how determined Selena about cooking. This show will not only give information but also will help to educate viewers about something everyone is trying to work. So, the show is about how to make cooking at home exciting, delicious and fun.

