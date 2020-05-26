Control Z Cast Details, Episode Schedule & All Updates

- Advertisement -

Control Z is a Mexican web television teen drama. The first announcement about the television series came long back in 2018. It was announced that Netflix had released an order to produce a web television series. The development has been updating the shooting progress through social media to engage the audience towards the upcoming drama. In this article, we have compiled information about the Control Z cast details and episode schedule.

The series is created by Carlos Quintanilla and directed by Alejandro Lozano. The series follows a Teen drama genre as announced earlier from the development the first season of the series was released with the eight episodes. The series received an overwhelming response from the audience community, along with mixed comments from the entertainment critics. Lemon Studios is the production company involved in producing the television series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Control Z?

Production has been updating the cast details of the series frequently. We have gathered information about the cast details of the Control Z from reliable sources. Fans are excited to see their favorite cast in the television series.

Following are the cast included in Control Z

Ana Valeria Becerril as Sofía Herrera,

Michael Ronda as Javier Williams,

Yankel Stevan as Raúl León,

Zión Moreno as Isabela De La Fuente,

Macarena García Romero as Natalia Alexander,

Andrés Baida as Pablo García,

Patricio Gallardo as Gerardo “Gerry” Granda,

Samantha Acuña as Alex,

Luis Curiel as Luis,

Fiona Paloma as María Alexander,

Xabiani Ponce de León as Ernesto,

Iván Aragón as Darío,

Kariam Castro as Valeria,

Ariana Saavedra as Regina,

Mauro Sánchez Navarro as Bruno,

Rodrigo Cachero as Miguel Quintanilla,

Paty Maqueo as Rosa “Rosita” Restrepo.

Control Z: Episode Details

La chica del cumpleaños aired on May 22, 2020,

Víctimas aired on May 22, 2020,

Idiotas aired on May 22, 2020,

Clase nocturna aired on May 22, 2020,

Cara a cara aired on May 22, 2020,

¿Qué tanto conoces a Javier? aired on May 22, 2020,

Control Z aired on May 22, 2020,

Enemigo público aired on May 22, 2020.

Control Z: Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for Control Z. The development has released the trailer for the audience to get the glimpses of information from the visual content.