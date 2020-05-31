Home TV Series Cobra Kai's third season will not air on YouTube; instead, it will...
Cobra Kai’s third season will not air on YouTube; instead, it will be moving to another streaming service

By- Vikash Kumar
In the third season of YouTube’s popular show, Cobra Kai will premiere on another streaming platform. Written and executive produced by Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, The Karate Kid sequel series picks up thirty-four years following the All Valley Karate Tournament. But, instead of after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Cobra Kai’s protagonist is Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The refreshing way of that competition, humor, and tons of nostalgia assisted Cobra Kai to gain 55 million views on YouTube for its very first episode alone.

Season 2 of Cobra Kai attracted the return of John Kreese (Martin Kove) as Daniel started his karate training school (called Miyagi-Do) to combat the growing popularity of Johnny’s Cobra Kai. The conclusion of its record-setting period two saw both dojos at peril, leaving fans anticipating season three (that it had been resurrected for). Regrettably, those expecting to flow Cobra Kai’s third year for free on YouTube are in for a surprise.

Based on Deadline, YouTube plans on releasing season three of Cobra Kai into some other streaming platform. The firm’s first original arrangement with Sony Pictures TV allowed them exclusive international rights to the show; the new outlet that selects up Cobra Kai will get exclusive rights to year three of Cobra Kai as well as nonexclusive rights to its first two seasons (so enthusiasts can catch up). All streamers are expressing interest in the series using Netflix and Hulu, leading the charge. YouTube will not relinquish their rights to Cobra Kai before a new home is found.

For a couple of years now, YouTube has been transitioning from original scripted programming, focusing more on their unscripted content (something which may last amid quarantine). Every scripted series, besides Cobra Kai and Liza on Demand, has been canceled. YouTube planned on airing season three of Cobra Kai till they Sony TV got word that the former would not be renewing it to the fourth season. This was when negations started to relocate Cobra Kai and secure its future.

In the era of this coronavirus pandemic and global manufacturing shutdown, Cobra Kai is a rare commodity: a hit series, with a completed (and unaired) new season, without a home. YouTube and Sony Pictures TV choice to maneuver Cobra Kai is a timely one; whichever streaming platform acquires Cobra Kai will inevitably benefit from it. In a world in which next to nothing is being filmed, organizations are hoarding as many shows and movies since they can.

Vikash Kumar
