COBRA KAI SEASON 3: Latest Updates, Teaser, Release Date and Future of the show!!!

Cobra Kai is an action-packed, comedy-drama YouTube superior collection. It is episodic storytelling, a continuation of The Karate Kid collection. Cobra Kai testimonials the narration of the film series from the perspective of minor characters like Jhonny Lawrence. The series debuted on 2nd May 2018, followed by yet another season in April 2019.

On 2nd May 2019, YouTube renewed the show for a third installment. The YouTube premium original series is just one of the most-watched collection of this platform. The Season 2 premiere spanned over 80 million views on Youtube in January 2020. Cobra Kai fans are clamoring to be aware of the launch date of Season 3.

WHEN WILL COBRA KAI SEASON 3 RELEASE?

Unfortunately, there’s no official news about the release of the series. The premiere has been delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak even though it was stated that the premiere will be launched soon enough. As a result of this, it is speculated that Season 3 will arrive in December 2020 or the conclusion of 2021.

IS THERE A TEASER FOR COBRA KAI SEASON 3?

No teaser has been released except for the statement that came our way 11 months ago. Additionally, teasers are established a month or 2 before the premiere hence we’ll have to wait till an official launch date is announced. Although in the event the show decides to premiere in December then we can expect a teaser in September or October 2020.

WHAT ABOUT COBRA KAI SEASON 4?

The producers of the show confessed that after finishing the filming of Season 3, they did something called”back-filming” for Season 4. Producers are assuming that Season 3 is going to be as powerful as the other two seasons. Hence, the producers have ideas about Season 4 and are working on it.

That's all for today, stay tuned with us for more latest updates.