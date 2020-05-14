Home TV Series Cobra Kai season 3: Cast, release and plot and everything you need...
Cobra Kai season 3: Cast, release and plot and everything you need to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
Cobra Kai is the continuing series of the Karate kid collection. The First 2 season has been a great achiever in the field of entertainment and a great action movie. The second season was released on YouTube which was also a continuation of the karate kid’s series. It showed a great conflict between Johny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. Both the previous series of this show gave a great hit then expectation..

It is one of the most-watched YouTube series. Season 2 of the show came to end concluding the tragedy striking both Dojos and Johnny’s career. Season 3 is going to continue the story which was left idle in season 2 . the fans are expecting a lot more changes and more actions in the new upcoming season.

Cast: Cobra Kai Season 3

The cast for the new season is going to be the most amazing ones which are listed as below:

  • Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz
  • Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso
  • William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence
  • Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso
  • Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene
  • Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso
  • Jacob Bertrand as Hawk
  • Nichole Brown as Aisha
  • Gianni Decenzo as Demetri
  • Owen Morgan as Bert
  • Hannah Kepple as Moon
  • Martin Kove as John Kreese
  • Cameron Markeles as Frank
  • Asher Sheets as New CK student

The fans are expecting some new entries of the amazing characters but that suspense will be opened only by the creators.

Plot: Cobra Kai Season 3

The plot for season 3 is going to be very amazing as it will include more of the action and thrill. Season 3 will reveal the truth whether rivals Johny and Daniel will keep their differences aside and work together or not. There will be more revelation about the origins of Miyagi and Cobra Kai.

Release date: Cobra Kai Season 3

The release date for Cobra Kai season 3 is expected to be in December 2020 or early 2021. There will be a delay in the release of the plot only if the current situation continues till the end.

Stay tuned to get more updates about the release!

