Civilization 6″ is available on Epic Game Store

Whenever the Epic Games Store made Grand Theft Auto 5 that the free match of the week, it appeared like the program may have hit its peak. Despite having initially launched over half a decade ago, GTA 5 is still one of the best selling and most popular online games on Earth. However, thousands of people already own it, the influx of traffic when the offer went live last Thursday has been sufficient to cause the whole shop to wreck.

Topping Grand Theft Auto 5 was not going to be easy. However, this Thursday, the Epic Games Store came surprisingly close when it created Civilization 6, the latest entry in the beloved strategy franchise, free to download. Civilization might not have the same cultural footprint as GTA, but this 2016 game retails for $59.99 on many digital storefronts. It is not often that we see games being given away free of cost.

You also need to enable two-factor authentication to maintain As soon as you enroll. If you want epic game, you have to secure your data. Head to your account, click on the Security & Password tab to accomplish that and choose the 2FA alternative you prefer.

If you have never played epic game with a Civilization sport before, they are daunting at first, but are generally a number of the most pragmatic strategy games on the market. As the name implies, you choose a culture to expand your influence, explore the map, direct through eras, and ward off some antagonistic civilizations that endanger you while engaging in diplomacy with those that don’t. Culture 6 debuted on PC and Mac in October of 2016, but has since made its way to iOS in 2017, Switch in 2018, and eventually PS4 and Xbox One at the end of 2019.

As with all the Epic Games Store giveaways, Civilization 6 is only going to be free for a week, so if you want to get a copy of the game. You’ll need to do so before May 28th at 11 AM ET, at which point the next name will take its place. If this recent escape is to be believed, Borderlands: The Handsome Group is up next, with ARK: Survival Evolved set to follow on June 4th. Not a poor four-week stretch for fans of quality freebies.