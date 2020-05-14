Home Technology Citrix Recently Announced That It Will Make Its Remote Access Tool More...
Technology

Citrix Recently Announced That It Will Make Its Remote Access Tool More Widely

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
To make it much easier for individuals working from home throughout the pandemic to get their work computers, Citrix recently declared it would create its remote access tool more widely accessible through the cloud.

According to program manager in the firm Gabe Carrejo, Remote PC Access provides a more efficient option to VPNs to users to allow workers to access their laptops.

While working at the onset of the outbreak organizations switched to supply their workers. IT teams are confronted as more customers than intended all attempted to get the VPN simultaneously with network bandwidth problems.

Citrix considers that its Independent Computing Architecture (ICA) is a much more efficient method of supplying users with remote access for their work computers. Than VPNs that is the reason why the company has opted to make it a lot easier to utilize its Remote PC Access instrument.

Remote PC Access

In a media release announcing the expansion of its own Remote PC Access offerings, senior product marketing director of Citrix’s Desktop and Software Group, Paul Carley clarified how the change to remote work had led organizations to adopt the cloud, saying:

“As workers settle to the new standard of working at home, it’s more important than ever to give access to a constant and comfortable set of resources which keep them engaged and effective when maintaining corporate data secure. The transfer has accelerated. And we are fulfilling our clients there with options that let them make the protected digital workspaces that fulfil their needs today and in the long run.”

To utilize the Remote PC Access of Citrix, an IT administrator should set up a client on workers’ systems. The customer offers access to a range of network solutions that the business makes available in addition to its own ICA remoting protocol to establish an SSL tunnel that Citrix markets as High-Definition Expertise (HDX) technology.

Firms are currently considering switching to a digital desktop computer infrastructure (VDI) platform deployed in a regional data centre or at the cloud. While organizations could be attempting to move away from VPNs, they supply extra anonymity and security online to businesses and consumers.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Citrix Recently Announced That It Will Make Its Remote Access Tool More Widely

