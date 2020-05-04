Home Corona China Covered Up The Severity Of COVID-19
Corona

China Covered Up The Severity Of COVID-19

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
China covered up the severity of COVID-19 and delayed telling the World Health Organization to import more medical equipment to react to this, according to a new report from the Department for Homeland Security, seen by the Associated Press. China”intentionally concealed the seriousness” of the novel coronavirus, while ramping up imports and decreasing exports of medical supplies based on this report, dated May 1, 2020, also seen by AP. Chinese authorities also held off by telling the WHO that the unidentified illness proved to be a”contagion” to purchase officials’ moment to import more PPE, such as face masks and surgical gowns, the DHS report found.The report adds that China denied”that there were export limitations” and postponed releasing its trade data, in which there was a”95% likelihood” that changes in China’s trading behavior were not within the normal range, AP reported.The report comes following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the weekend doubled down in the Trump administration on unsubstantiated claims that the coronavirus originated in a V. Last week, the director of national intelligence said there was no evidence that the virus had been human-made.

xi jing ping

Even the U.S. and China have locked horns over the coronavirus catastrophe, inflaming earlier trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies as President Donald Trump attempts to shift the blame on China for downplaying the virus and seeking to thwart his chances of reelection in November.China has previously denied any cover-up and stated the U.S. had months of warning regarding the intensity of the outbreak, while critics say Trump was too slow to respond to the virus in the home.Trump appeared to fire back at suggestions that he did not act quickly enough on the outbreak, and realized that intelligence agencies”merely spoke of the virus at a really non-threatening, regardless of the fact, manner,” indicating that they hadn’t outlined the seriousness of the virus right away.

KEY BACKGROUND

COVID-19 was initially reported in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan. China’s handling of the early stages of the pandemic–and also its tight grip on the flow of information–has been under the spotlight, together with Australia, Germany and the EU calling for an investigation. China alarmed the World Health Organization of the new coronavirus outbreak on January 8, 2020, also, according to some AP investigation, waited six days in January before alerting citizens of a possible outbreak of the disease. But authorities tried to suppress the info and had been warned of this outbreak at the end of December. Whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang had warned fellow doctors about a new epidemic and advised them to shield themselves. Still, he had been accused by police of illegally producing false remarks and warned by police to prevent. Wenliang died in February.
Kalyan Jee Jha

