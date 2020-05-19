Chicago PD Season 8 Release Date, Cast & Major Updates

- Advertisement -

In this article, I’ll discuss the about the Chicago PD Season 8 release date, Cast and updates. Chicago PD Season 8 is an American police procedural drama television series created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead. Series follows a Police procedural and Drama genre. The previous season of the series has gained a considerable profit to the production. Based on the positive response from the audience, the development has shown a positive sign for another season of the series.

Series has completed seven-season consisting of 148 episodes. Matt Olmstead, Danielle Gelber, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Mark Tinker, Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski, Rick Eid and Terry Miller are the executive producers of the television series. The first season of the series made its initial debut entrance on January 8, 2014. Production has been continuously renewing the series based on the request and response from the audience community.

When is Chicago PD Season 8 Release Date?

Chicago PD Season 8 will be released in November 2020. This is if the series follows a previous release schedule as many might know that the entertainment industry is facing hard days due to global lockdown. Development progress of the Chicago PD Season 8 has been temporarily suspended due to the unavoidable circumstances. Fans can enjoy the series on the announced release date if the shooting progress as per roadmap.

Even if the shooting of the series gets delayed, eighth-season will be out within this year. Eight seasons of the series will be streamed through NBC, once it gets released from the development. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television series. However, we’ll keep you updated once the official announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Chicago PD Season 8?

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight,

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead,

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek,

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess,

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater,

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt,

Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton,

Brian Geraghty as Sean Roman,

Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead,

Lisseth Chavez as Officer Vanessa Rojas,

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden,

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide,

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett,

Christian Stolte as Randall McHolland.

Chicago PD Season 8: Plot

According to the recent update, the eighth season of the series will have significant plot details. As many might have already know the fact that plot details of the series will be released only a few days before the actual release, so we have to sit back and wait for some time to get the official confirmation.