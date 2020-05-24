CDC: Pregnant Woman That Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus Gives Birth

- Advertisement -

The CDC updated its site this week to provide advice for doctors in cases in which a pregnant woman that has tested positive for the coronavirus gives birth.

The information is limited, but babies may be at higher risk for a severe case of COVID-19 than older children, and they need to be analyzed twice within two days of their birth.

The CDC also recommends the moms are retained six feet from their new born children.

Coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for all of us. Still, as I sit here, working from home and ready to limit my exposure to the external world. I can’t help but think about just how much more complicated this ordeal has to be for hundreds of individuals and families who have more to worry about than whether or not Rite Aid down the road will ultimately be stocked with name brand toilet paper this week.

For pregnant girls who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published new guidelines to this point or are supposed to have caught the disease. The guidelines suggest that any infants born to or suspected girls should be tested for the virus at 24 hours and 48 hours of age themselves reveal some symptoms.

“Transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, to neonates is supposed to occur primarily through respiratory droplets during the postnatal period when neonates are exposed to moms, other health professionals, visitors, or health personnel with COVID-19,” the CDC site explains, showing just how frightening the encounter may be for new parents. “Restricted reports have raised the concern of potential intrapartum or peripartum transmission. But also the scope and clinical significance of vertical transmission by these routes are unclear.”

There is still a fantastic deal that we do not understand as has been the case from the start of this outbreak. According to the CDC, data shows that kids younger than 12 months old may be at higher risk for severe disease from COVID-19 when compared to older children, but the sample size is comparatively restricted.

The data that’s been gathered shows positive babies displayed a variety of symptoms. (CDC)

However, as the CDC notes, many of these possible COVID-19 symptoms can also be”found commonly in term and preterm babies for different reasons.”

The good news is that the majority of infants who tested positive had asymptomatic or mild illnesses and recovered with no complications, even though sickness was reported too in positive babies. It goes to show just how important it is to honor social bookmarking along with other security guidelines since the very last thing. It would help if you did is pass on the virus to a pregnant girl and place her in a situation where she needs to be separated from her newborn child because she tested positive.