CDC: Coronavirus Began Spreading In The US Even Earlier Than Believed, According To New Research

- Advertisement -

According to new research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 community transmission could have occurred as early as January, several weeks before the original official estimate.

The study proves that the failure of authorities at discovering coronavirus patients and stopping the spread of this disease when the risks surrounding COVID-19 were known.

The book coronavirus began to spread in the US in late January. We are aware that since the first diagnosed case dates back to January 20th.

A recent report indicated that the first COVID-19 individual in the US might have been infected at any stage in mid-December, a few weeks before their first confirmed instance. Research from Europe suggests the virus might have reached the continent as early as mid-November when the world had no idea that a brand new virus circulated. Autopsy results showed that a patient died as soon as February 6th of COVID-19 in California, three weeks earlier than the reported COVID-19 departure in America.

The CDC now says it found limited evidence of the early spread of COVID-19 over the US in late January and early February. The bureau says that before late February, “COVID-19 incidence was too low to be discovered by emergency department syndromic surveillance for COVID-19–such as illness.”

The CDC thinks a single imported case from China that hasn’t yet been identified might be accountable for this COVID-19 outbreak that started on the West Coast. Others then brought the disease over.

The CDC retrospectively tested nearly 11,000 samples obtained from patients suspected to have been infected with influenza. Of these, the first outcome dated back to February 25th. That is two days before authorities in California reported community transmission at the state, as got the virus.

Once an infectious disease reaches the purpose of”community transmission,” authorities looking to track and isolate contacts aren’t able to link new patients into a source. It’s an indication the spreading may be out of control. Contact tracing and testing attempts can be utilized to include the disease, and we’ve seen examples of such practices work in other nations, such as New Zealand South Korea, and much more.

The CDC says that it has been blind to the coming of COVID-19. However, the agency’s overall response and the premature testing fumble have been extensively criticized, as they resulted in the unchecked transmission of this virus.

“We’re never blind when it came to surveillance for Coronavirus 19,” CDC Director Robert Redfield told reporters on Friday when the new CDC study came out. “The truth is the surveillance methods that CDC had evolved over the years for respiratory ailments, particularly influenza-like illness, actually did provide our eyes on this disorder as it began to emerge.”

Stat points out that the manager’s comments do not reflect the fact that the influenza samples ought to have been tested in real-time and provided real information that authorities could have used to attempt to contain or at least slow down the spread. Kristian Andersen, a Scripps Research specialist in viral genomes, said the new study underscores the US missing the opportunity to take the first measures that were appropriate and lost the first chains of transmission. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention )

“That is a preposterous statement,” Andersen told Stat referring to Redfield’s remark. “It’s a sad truth that the United States missed the boat on getting adequate testing set up early enough to have the ability to halt the virus in its tracks. it’s probably one of several reasons we have by far the most instances of any nation on the planet.”

A separate study from the University of Arizona printed in pre-print form this week at bioRXiv says that continuing COVID-19 transmission started in mid-February, a month after the first instance was registered in Washington. Containment was not possible with later ones, although those cases were included, the study says.

“Our finding that the virus related to the first known transmission system in the US did not enter the country until mid-February is sobering since it demonstrates the window of opportunity to obstruct the sustained transmission of the virus stretched till that point,” the writers said.

The researchers analyzed genetic sequences from infected people and said the individual who started the first chain of transmission came from either Asia or even Canada. Transmission might have begun as early as February 7th, or as late as February 19th. The CDC researchers challenge that the Arizona research, which in turn contested research that stated the COVID-19 outbreak began in Washington.

Whatever the case, this new CDC research makes it clear that COVID-19 community transmission started much earlier than thought. The disease was spreading undetected in a time once the world was already warned about the risks of the novel coronavirus.

The CDC warns that US transmission quotes might still change because more suspicious flu deaths are still under evaluation.